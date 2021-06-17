 Thursday, June 17, 2021 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Lottery Surpasses $2 Billion In Total Annual Revenues For First Time

Thursday, June 17, 2021

For the first time in its history, the Tennessee Education Lottery has surpassed $2 billion in total revenues for a fiscal year. 

Total revenues sailed past the $2 billion mark June 15 with more than two weeks left in the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Officials said Fiscal Year 2021 has been record-setting in several ways:
•  The Lottery had its best Q1 (July 1-September 30) ever, transferring an impressive $114,032,000 to the Lottery for Education Account;
•  Q2 revenues from Lottery instant games were $399.5 million, the highest for any Q2 since inception;
•  Tennessee-only drawing-style games Cash 3 and Cash 4 are up more than 17 percent and 20 percent through June 15, respectively;
•  On April 6, Instant Game sales were the highest of any single day since the Lottery’s record-setting first day of operation, January 20, 2004;
•  The week ending April 10 set a record of $47,104,000 in instant game sales in a week; and
•  The Lottery raised a record-shattering $140,300,000 for the Lottery for Education Account during Q3.

“This has been quite the year in many ways, but our mission remains the same: to raise funds for the designated education programs we fund,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “This is a great day for students across Tennessee, and we look forward to announcing our fiscal year totals in mid-July.”

Since the Lottery’s inception, more than 1.6 million scholarships and grants have been awarded with Lottery funds. More than 150,000 Tennessee students benefited in the 2019-2020 school year alone.

The TEL reminds all players to "Have Fun and Play Responsibly."


June 17, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 17, 2021

Georgia Has 21 More COVID Deaths And 369 New Cases

June 17, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty Disagrees With Supreme Court's Obamacare Ruling


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,368. There are 369 new cases, as that total reaches

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the Obamacare lawsuit: "I disagree with the U.S. Supreme



Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response (2)

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they

Roy Exum: The Birds Are Racist?

There are growing signs the 'woke' culture is awakening more and more conservatives to its outlandish agenda but now comes a sign from the liberal bastion of journalism the Apocalypse may well be upon us. About two weeks ago the Post printed an extensive report under the headline, "The Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry." I kid you not. As one hysterical Twitter user quickly cited,

Vols’ Johnson Claims Choo Choo Title

As he walked off the final hole at Council Fire Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, unaware that he had an insurmountable lead to win the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, Tyler Johnson was suddenly caught off guard by an impromptu recognition of his victory. Tournament director Chris Schmidt asked a member of his staff to blast a loud rendition of "Rocky Top" from nearby speakers,

5 Vols Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

The Tennessee baseball program had five players earn ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors, as voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and released by the organization on Wednesday. Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas , junior third baseman Jake Rucker and senior shortstop Liam Spence were named First Team Southeast All-Region, while junior


