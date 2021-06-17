Tennessee Lottery Surpasses $2 Billion In Total Annual Revenues For First Time

For the first time in its history, the Tennessee Education Lottery has surpassed $2 billion in total revenues for a fiscal year.



Total revenues sailed past the $2 billion mark June 15 with more than two weeks left in the fiscal year, which ends June 30.



Officials said Fiscal Year 2021 has been record-setting in several ways:

• The Lottery had its best Q1 (July 1-September 30) ever, transferring an impressive $114,032,000 to the Lottery for Education Account;

• Q2 revenues from Lottery instant games were $399.5 million, the highest for any Q2 since inception;

• Tennessee-only drawing-style games Cash 3 and Cash 4 are up more than 17 percent and 20 percent through June 15, respectively;

• On April 6, Instant Game sales were the highest of any single day since the Lottery’s record-setting first day of operation, January 20, 2004;

• The week ending April 10 set a record of $47,104,000 in instant game sales in a week; and

• The Lottery raised a record-shattering $140,300,000 for the Lottery for Education Account during Q3.



“This has been quite the year in many ways, but our mission remains the same: to raise funds for the designated education programs we fund,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “This is a great day for students across Tennessee, and we look forward to announcing our fiscal year totals in mid-July.”



Since the Lottery’s inception, more than 1.6 million scholarships and grants have been awarded with Lottery funds. More than 150,000 Tennessee students benefited in the 2019-2020 school year alone.



The TEL reminds all players to "Have Fun and Play Responsibly."

