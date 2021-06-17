 Thursday, June 17, 2021 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Rezoning Request Filed For Affordable Housing Project Near Ridgeland High School

Thursday, June 17, 2021

A rezoning request has been filed for an affordable housing project just south of Ridgeland High School on Happy Valley Road.

There would be 250 housing units in 10 3-story building with a community building also included.

Units would range from 650 studio units to 1,375 three-bedroom units.

The property is to include "high-end amenities" such as an outdoor pool, gym, playground, dog park and outdoor kitchen. It is to have ample parking for residents and guests.

Retail rates at the property are to be capped so as to be affordable.

The owner is Catherine Kasch and the applicant is Corey Dean.

 


June 17, 2021

