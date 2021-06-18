Soddy Daisy Dealing With Unkempt Yards; City Has $2,330,000 In Building Permits In A Month

Residents as well as city officials are concerned about the appearance of Soddy Daisy and the disregard for codes that keep the city clean and attractive. Property owners on Dayton Pike came to the commission meeting Thursday night complaining about the five-foot-tall grass growing in the yard at 9844 Dayton Pike. And Commissioner Jim Coleman asked for the city to send letters to residents about cleaning up yards and cutting tall grass. Commissioner Steve Everett said he recently had driven around town and saw trash strewn about yards and in ditches. He, too, requested the city send letters to those homeowners about conforming to the city’s codes.

In the past several months, residents have taken it upon themselves to form a volunteer group to clean up the roads littered with trash, much coming from fast food restaurants. Nate Sanden has organized the new group Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful, volunteers that pick up debris along the roadways concentrating on different areas each time they work.

Public Works and Codes Enforcement Director Steve Grant told the commissioners that letters have already been sent to Dogwood Properties in Franklin, Tn. which owns 9844 Dayton Pike. Because they are out of town, he said that property is likely out of mind. They will have 10 days to respond.

Commissioner Gene Shipley said while Soddy Daisy has its problems, it is a good and safe place to live. He also cited the fact that in the month of May, the city received $2,330,000 in building permits including both residential and commercial buildings.

Vice Mayor Robert Cothran said that the commissioners talk about high grass and dumpsters, but it is Steve Grant who actually deals with it. He said that the city’s hands are tied regarding codes enforcement because homeowners cannot be forced to maintain their property, but a process must be followed. He thanked Mr. Grant for the work he has been doing in the last several days, sending letters to residents about violations observed on their properties.

In regular business, the commission approved amending a zoning ordinance to permit people to live in campers or RVs while they are in the process of constructing a new home, not remodeling. There is a time limit of nine months for this, and one three-month extension will be permitted.

Four bids were approved Thursday night. One was for concrete at the same price that was paid last year. Another was for asphalt with two bidders close in price. Mr. Grant recommended awarding the work to both companies and the city will decide on which to use, according to availability. The low bid of $30,350 was accepted for a generator that will be used in the fire hall. And police uniforms were awarded to TPS Uniforms. Each officer receives $600 per year allowance for uniforms.

The commissioners are excited to be able to hold the Fourth of July celebration this year. The holiday will be celebrated on July 3 at North Park beside the lake. The vice mayor said there would be a large car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and fireworks that night. There will be live music all day long, a lot of food from local restaurants, churches and food trucks, and a large group of wood carvers and craft vendors. He said there is still room if other vendors would like a space. It was noted that no camping will be allowed in the park.

Because the next commission meeting on July 1 falls in the holiday weekend, that meeting was cancelled. The next commission meeting will be held on July 15 at 7 p.m.