Fire Damages Red Bank Duplex Early Friday Morning

Friday, June 18, 2021

A Red Bank duplex was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

 

A Red Bank resident called 911 reporting heavy smoke coming from a duplex. At 6:45 a.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded to 449 Lullwater Road on a residential fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene reporting smoke showing on the front and back of the home.

 

A duplex resident from apartment B informed first responders no one was home at apartment A.

Firefighters gained entry to apartment A to find fire in the living room area and contained it quickly.

 

No injuries reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders.

 

Red Bank Fire Chief Brett Sylar reported the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.

 

Apartment A had significant smoke/fire damage and firefighters saved apartment B and remains livable for the resident. Damages to apartment A are unknown at this time.

 


