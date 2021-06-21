Man Walking Along 14th Avenue Is Shot After Vehicle Stops, People With Guns Get Out

A 24-year-old man was shot in Chattanooga early Monday morning.

At approximately 6:57 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4100 block of 14th Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

They learned that the victim was walking down the street when unknown suspects exited a vehicle and shot him. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.