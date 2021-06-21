Man With Fake IDs Charged With Pulling Gun

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Brainerd Road on Saturday, and were informed a weapon was involved. Police said the reporting party told them a man in a striped shirt had pointed a gun at her. Police arrived and saw a man matching the description.

Police said they smelled an intoxicant on his person, and took him into custody without incident. They said a firearm fell to the ground at this time. Police said the suspect had a Mexican identification card, a passport, a Tennessee identification card, and a Social Security card. Police said the Tennessee identification and Social Security cards were not on file and appeared to be fake.



The man, identified as Roberto Cruz, 31, admitted he was intoxicated, and said there were several beer and hard seltzer cans around him. Police also said the firearm came back as ‘stolen’ when checked.

The first victim said her bike had recently been stolen, and saw the defendant by the sidewalk. She asked him if he had seen her bike around, and she told police that Cruz flashed a firearm at her. The other victim said he had been walking with the first victim, and had asked Cruz for a cigarette lighter at the same time.

The second person said Cruz flashed the firearm at him and threatened to shoot him as well. The man was taken into custody and was initially booked as “John Doe” since law enforcement could not verify his identity.

