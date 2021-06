Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, HUNTER CHASE

1000 RED CLAY ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BAILES, PAUL TRACY

803 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE OVER 26 GRAMS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE OVER 26 GRAMS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CARTER, LOVEST LOUIS2009 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF A FIREARM DURING TH---DAVIS, COREY LAMAROUS404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, SARA RENEE1719 MITCHELL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DODD, JAMES D112 RANDI CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EAST, MICHAEL A816 BRYNEWOOD PK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ERVIN, DAVID J1207 FOREST GREEN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---FETEAU, REBECCA6918 NORTHSIDE DR. APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE---FRANKLIN, DAVID CORTEZ2907 KENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARMDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GARNER, MARK MATTHEW5069 SYLVAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTIMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)---HELTON, CRYSTAL MARIE149 MYERS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---HOANG, LOC DAI106 FAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---HUDSON, NATHAN RYAN103 BEE BRANCH BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771801Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---HUTCHINSON, LONNIE JERMAL4913 EDINBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102220Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---JACKSON, ASHLEY L3610 OAKLAND TERRACE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, ALEXIS AJAYA1664 GREENDALE WAY APT334 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD829 SALVIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19th St Chattanooga, 374045419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LANKFORD, JADA404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAROON, BRYAN ANDREW801 COLLEGE HILL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MILLS, NICOLE LEIGH3 RIDGEROCK DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772148Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---MOSTELLER, ANGELIA PAIGE322 CAMP JORDAN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PRYOR, SYLVESTER3922 Marigold Dr Chattanooga, 374212157Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---REECE, LINDSAY3108 CAMPBELL RD MOUNTAIN CITY, 376836233Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN---SHIRLEY, RICHARD BRIAN1832 TREE TOP CT MARIETTA, 30062Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---SMITH, MICHAEL T677 SHADBERRY DR CROSSVILLE, 38572Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL5016 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TURNER, LESHAWN KIMBERLY1918 ROBBIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPE OF A CHILD---WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE619 Shannon Ave Chattanooga, 374112818Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILSON, GREGORY TAYLOR3708 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153507Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WREN, MICHAEL LARRY505 SOUTH MISSION RIDGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT