Mayor Tim Kelly Holding Fundraising Inaugural Celebration On Thursday

Mayor Tim Kelly is holding an Inaugural Celebration fundraising event on Thursday.

He had loaned his mayoral campaign almost $1.1 million.

It will be from 6-8 p.m. at Crabtree Farms.

Contribution levels include Chair, $1,600; Sponsor, $1,000; Host, $500, Co-Host, $250; Ticket, $100, Young Professional, $50.

Chairs include Roshan Amin, Jay Bell, Steve Birger, Jeff Brakebill, Robin and Andy Derryberry, Trish and John Foy, Amy and Luke Grant, Brenda and Harley Grant, Vicky and Fred Gregg, Terri and Craig Holley, Lisa and Donnie Hutcherson, Bob Katz, Jon Kinsey, Jeff Sikes, John Thornton, Trey White, Laura and Nick Wilkinson.

Sponsors include Rachel Adams and Marcus Lyons, Laura Bentley, Lynn and Steve Bernier, Natasha and Kevin Condra, Karen and Stephen Culp, Vic Deshai, Alnoor Dhanani, Annie and Jim Hall, John Hetzler, Sharon and Jon Law, Brian Mickles, Jennifer and Skip Pond, Susan Rich, Michael St. Charles, Jim Vaughn and Jimmy White.

The event is paid for by Tim Kelly for Mayor.