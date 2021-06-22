First PILOT Tax Break Of The Kelly Administration Planned For Major Manufacturing Project Alstom Site

 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The first planned PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) tax break of the Kelly administration is planned for NOVONIX, which on announced that the company plans a $160 million expansion of its Chattanooga manufacturing operations while adding 290 jobs.

Jermaine Freeman, interim city economic development administrator, said the City Council will be briefed next Tuesday on the request.

He said the project "is in a once very industrialized area."

It will include a "community benefits" component, he said, though by state law government cannot direct that a company hire a certain number of workers from a certain area.

Mr.

Freeman said a "clawback" will also be included to seek to gain recovery of forgiven taxes if a company does not live up to its jobs promises.

City Councilwoman Jenny Hill said Mayor Tim Kelly had committed during the election to a very transparent process involving PILOTs.

She said she and Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley had commented to providing public hearings for PILOTs.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, who heads the economic development committee, said the commitment by the two council members was "throwing other council members under the bus."



Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the “For the People Act” (S.1), which he said "would more ... (click for more)

Joda Thongnopnua, city chief policy officer, told City Council members on Tuesday that current city administrators will find out by the end of the day on Wednesday whether they will still have ... (click for more)

The first planned PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) tax break of the Kelly administration is planned for NOVONIX, which on announced that the company plans a $160 million expansion of its Chattanooga



Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"; Blackburn Says It Is "Democrat Takeover Of Election Laws"

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the “For the People Act” (S.1), which he said "would more accurately be called the 'For the Politicians Act'." He said, “This legislation represents a breathtaking, unprecedented power grab. In a 50-50 Senate, this is a blatant attempt by those ... (click for more)

City Administrators To Find Out By The End Of The Day On Wednesday If They Still Have A Job

Joda Thongnopnua, city chief policy officer, told City Council members on Tuesday that current city administrators will find out by the end of the day on Wednesday whether they will still have a job. He said many have already been alerted about their job status. Mr. Thongnopnua said there will be a national job search on some positions, including public works administrator. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Good Man's Rant

I’ve known Joe Smith, a current member of the Hamilton County School Board, for what seems to be a lifetime. He’s as real a guy as I have ever known in my life and, while our views sometimes differ, he has dared to share his soul with me on more than one occasion. Do you know he and his wife have raised 19 beautiful foster kids, this after Joe was an orphan himself? Or how about ... (click for more)

Sports

Mike Royster Retiring After 47 Years With UTC Athletics

UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton on Tuesday announced the upcoming retirement of legendary staff member Mike Royster . Royster recently completed his 47 th season with the Mocs, serving the last two decades of his tenure as the Assistant Athletics Director for Equipment and Facilities. An icon within the Chattanooga athletics program and a national ... (click for more)

Former Lady Flame Continues To Be Winner In Police Work

Women's basketball coach Marty Rowe has helped direct the successful careers of many athletes over his 17 years as head coach of the Lee University Lady Flames. Myriah Iles chose a path that is uncharted waters of her former teammates. She is currently a Homicide Detective for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The beginning: Myriah began her career as a Lady ... (click for more)


