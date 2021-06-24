 Friday, June 25, 2021 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

East Ridge Council Approves Budget Amendment $1.1 Million Above Revenue

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The East Ridge City Council on Thursday night approved a budget amendment $1.1 million over expected revenue.

 

Mayor Brian Williams said, "As mayor, and on behalf of the members of East Ridge City Council, I would like to share the reasoning for the Budget Amendment. 

 

"Every year the head of each city department submits a list of their needs to the City Council.  We assess the need of each item requested, carefully evaluating it for its significance to the city’s operations.

This year the original list of the departments’ needs totaled over $4 million.  However, we trimmed down the list to include only the most essential items at a cost of approximately $1.1 million above the balanced budget.   

 

"City’s crucial needs totaling $1.1 million below:

 

 

New Parks & Recreation Part Time Employee

Need for additional part time employee for weekends and rotate between full time employees

New Traffic Control Employee

Traffic employee for help with painting, signs, signal inspections, etc.

2 New Police Officers

2 additional Officers

Hamilton County Ambulance Service (Buy-in)

Transfer to Hamilton County EMS from private providers. 1-time payment spread over 4 years.

Salary Pool Stabilization

To help stabilize the eroding salary structure within the City. Pool will be used to stabilize salaries to be comparable with other area cities and aid in job retention and recruitment.

Paving

Combine with $500,000 in State Street Aid Funds to workon the worstsections of roadwayin the City.

 

 

"To be able to provide some of the crucial needs of our various departments, the Council voted at our June 24th Council Meeting to amend our 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget.  Until we receive the certified tax rate from the Hamilton County Assessor of Property, we are unsure of any impact to the tax rate for the approved Budget Amendment.

 

"Your City Council works diligently to be fiscally responsible with your tax dollars and we do not take the decision of implementing any possible tax increase lightly.  The budget with the approved amendment items can be found on the city’s website at www.eastridgetn.gov.  You may contact us at Mayor@EastRidgeTN.Gov with any comments and questions."

 

 


June 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 24, 2021

Jack Sapp Promoted To Chief Of Police For Collegedale Police Department

June 24, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 9 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Jack Sapp Promoted To Chief Of Police For Collegedale Police Department

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Daddy: “I’m Ready”

Albert Einstein once said, "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." So, allow me to say I’m a big believer of miracles, having felt their power time and time again. Not long ago I read of a real one – with actual pictures – and was moved by the story, which I shall share. But, first, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)


