 Friday, June 25, 2021 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Final Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road This Weekend

Friday, June 25, 2021

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will implement the third and final weekend closure of I-24 to install a protective membrane and final paving on the newly-constructed bridges.

The third and final full closure of I-24 over Germantown Road is scheduled for Friday, at 9 p.m.

through Monday, at 6 a.m. 

Like previous weekend closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate. 

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp. 

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

In preparation for the weekend closure on I-24, the traffic pattern on nearby local roads will be adjusted prior to the interstate closure.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.


June 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

June 25, 2021

Man, 36, Shot On 4th Avenue Thursday Evening

June 25, 2021

Bridge On Old Hixson Pike Closed Due To Fire


A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man ... (click for more)

A 36-year old man was shot on 4th Avenue Thursday evening. At approximately 8:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)

A recent fire requires the immediate closure of a bridge in the 5500 block of Old Hixson Pike. The road will be closed until the bridge can be inspected and verified as safe to reopen. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man from pushing the cart containing the merchandise, but the man fled the area. * * * An officer stopped a man on Hixson Pike driving a blue Chevy S10 with no tag. The man said he had taken ... (click for more)

Man, 36, Shot On 4th Avenue Thursday Evening

A 36-year old man was shot on 4th Avenue Thursday evening. At approximately 8:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Daddy: “I’m Ready”

Albert Einstein once said, "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." So, allow me to say I’m a big believer of miracles, having felt their power time and time again. Not long ago I read of a real one – with actual pictures – and was moved by the story, which I shall share. But, first, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors