Final Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road This Weekend

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will implement the third and final weekend closure of I-24 to install a protective membrane and final paving on the newly-constructed bridges.

The third and final full closure of I-24 over Germantown Road is scheduled for Friday, at 9 p.m. through Monday, at 6 a.m.

Like previous weekend closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate.

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp.

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

In preparation for the weekend closure on I-24, the traffic pattern on nearby local roads will be adjusted prior to the interstate closure.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.