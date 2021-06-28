Timothy Washington, 49, Dies From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Timothy Washington, 49, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night on Wilder Street.
At approximately 9:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival at a residence, officers located Washington deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Other people at the scene stated to investigators that they entered the victim's residence to check on him and found him unresponsive.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.