Timothy Washington, 49, Dies From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Timothy Washington, 49, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night on Wilder Street.

At approximately 9:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival at a residence, officers located Washington deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Other people at the scene stated to investigators that they entered the victim's residence to check on him and found him unresponsive. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.