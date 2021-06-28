 Monday, June 28, 2021 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

One Suspect Still At Large In Case In Which Billy Burson Was Gunned Down At Brainerd Mapco

Monday, June 28, 2021
Desmond McKevie
Desmond McKevie

Police said three gunmen were involved in the slaying of Billy Burson, who was gunned down while sitting in a pickup truck at the Brainerd Road Mapco on June 12.

Two of the three suspects are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges, while the third is still at large.

Police responded to the shooting call and an investigator saw a dark Dodge pickup truck with several gunshots to its exterior, and the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat. Police said he was unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

A detective arrived and began to walk through the area. He said he noticed a pistol on the front floor board along with a cell phone under his feet. The investigator reviewed camera footage from 4617 Brainerd Road after this.

It showed three males running south on Woodvale Avenue and then through the Mapco and toward the victim’s vehicle. Police said two were firing long guns while a third was shooting a pistol.

All three then fled north back through Woodvale Avenue.

Police said that on June 17, a witness identified two of the shooters as Garion Lewis, 36, and Desmond McKevie, 20, and later picked them out of a photo lineup. Police took McKevie into custody on Wednesday, and took Lewis into custody on Thursday.


Man Has Possible Life-Threatening Injuries After He Is Stabbed On Highway 153 In Road Rage Incident

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Man Who Later Offered Money Or Drugs To Keep Quiet


A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 on Sunday afternoon. Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, 38, was charged with ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A woman told county deputies she was sexually assaulted by a man, who later offered money or drugs "to try to make it right." Dan Edward Cooper, 32, was charged with rape and false imprisonment. ... (click for more)



A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 on Sunday afternoon. Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, 38, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless driving. The victim said he was slowing down due to traffic congestion when Stewart sped up behind him. He said he tapped his ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kevin Speigel - 'It's Surreal'

On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday. “This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)

Talon GC's Defensive Woes To Blame For Losing Skid

Memories of an early-season five game winning streak have long since passed by for the Hawks Talon Gaming Club lost their sixth and seventh straight contests on Saturday evening. The team’s leaky defense has continued to be an issue, with Talon being outscored by a combined 47 points this weekend. “We’ve got to fix our team defense. Right now, we’re suffering in that department,” ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: What's Wrong With Baseball

With the COVID epidemic and its slow recovery, starved baseball fans are being allowed to return to the quasi-empty seats in the National pastime stadiums. As a lifelong fan of baseball who caught their first Little League game at the age of eight and turned down a lucrative $500 bonus/contract to play Class D for the lowest farm team of the worst team in the history of major ... (click for more)


