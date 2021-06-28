One Suspect Still At Large In Case In Which Billy Burson Was Gunned Down At Brainerd Mapco

Police said three gunmen were involved in the slaying of Billy Burson, who was gunned down while sitting in a pickup truck at the Brainerd Road Mapco on June 12.

Two of the three suspects are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges, while the third is still at large.

Police responded to the shooting call and an investigator saw a dark Dodge pickup truck with several gunshots to its exterior, and the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat. Police said he was unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.



A detective arrived and began to walk through the area. He said he noticed a pistol on the front floor board along with a cell phone under his feet. The investigator reviewed camera footage from 4617 Brainerd Road after this.



It showed three males running south on Woodvale Avenue and then through the Mapco and toward the victim’s vehicle. Police said two were firing long guns while a third was shooting a pistol.

All three then fled north back through Woodvale Avenue.

Police said that on June 17, a witness identified two of the shooters as Garion Lewis, 36, and Desmond McKevie, 20, and later picked them out of a photo lineup. Police took McKevie into custody on Wednesday, and took Lewis into custody on Thursday.