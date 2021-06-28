Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Man Who Later Offered Money Or Drugs To Keep Quiet

A woman told county deputies she was sexually assaulted by a man, who later offered money or drugs "to try to make it right."

Dan Edward Cooper, 32, was charged with rape and false imprisonment.

The woman said she was staying the night at an apartment on Private Lane. A couple resided there and Cooper was in a spare bedroom.

She said she woke up to find Cooper sexually assaulting her. She said he held her down and blocked the door when she tried to leave.

The woman said she was able to get away and call police. That is when she said Cooper tried to bribe her.

Cooper acknowledged that he had sex with the woman, but said he felt it was consensual.