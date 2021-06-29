Police Blotter: Woman Needs To Come At Decent Hour To Get Stuff From Ex; Woman Who Lives At Assisted Living Wants Pistol, Ammo Back From Daughter

A woman on 3rd Avenue called police to stand by while removed her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's house. The man said she would have to come back at a decent hour to get her belongings, that it was too late at night. The woman said she would come at a decent time tomorrow to get her belongings.

* * *

A man at 7324 Shallowford Road said a prior customer who he evicted said he wanted a refund on a room he rented. The man said he did not rent a room from him. He wanted a report made in case the man came back.

* * *



A man went into Sam's on Lee Highway and, when he returned to his car, he noticed that several eggs had been thrown at it. It is unknown who caused the damage or threw the eggs.

* * *

An employee at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said a man and woman came into the store for about 15 minutes and ran out with roughly $400 worth of items. She said she would call back in with an exact amount once they totaled it up.

* * *

Police saw a suspicious vehicle parked at 700 East 11th Street in front of the police precinct. The car was parked illegally. Police spoke with the occupants - a man and woman who said they were homeless and live within the area of the precinct. Both people were run through the information system and police didn't find any information that warranted further police action.

* * *



A woman on Walker Avenue told police she had broken up with her boyfriend and he kept stopping by her home and would not leave. While speaking to the woman, the boyfriend pulled up in his car. The officer spoke to him and told him the woman didn't want him coming over anymore and to not call or text her. The officer told the man that if his actions continued he could potentially be charged with harassment. He agreed to leave and no longer contact the woman. Then he left.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a pickup truck parked in an empty lot on Aquarium Way with both doors ajar and a man that was not moving. The officer approached the man, checked to make sure he was breathing, and shortly after was able to wake him up from a nap. He gave the officer his name and said he had been drinking the previous evening and must have fallen asleep. He gave consent to search his truck and the officer didn't find anything other than a suitcase and clothing. The man consented to allow the officer to check his eyes for any signs of intoxication. Based on the officer's experience, training, and the man's behavior, the officer believed it is possible that the man has a high tolerance for alcohol and may be too intoxicated to drive legally. The officer told him to stay in his truck to sober up or have someone come to pick him up, to which the man agreed.

* * *



A man on Sunflower Lane told police his black 2008 Honda VTX 1800 had been stolen from the parking lot. He said there was no keys in the motorcycle and that it had a windshield and saddle bags attached. No suspect information could be obtained and the motorcycle was placed into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

An employee at Chattanooga Exteriors on Hamill Road told police one of their vehicles was rummaged through and power tools were likely stolen. He did not know which employee had their tools stolen and will contact police with more information.

* * *



A woman said two tires were slashed on her Honda Civic while parked in front of the Tivoli on Broad Street. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Melrose Drive said sometime during the night someone entered her unlocked 2018 Nissan Rogue and stole her wallet ant the contents of it.

* * *

A woman on East 4th Street called police to say her son left her car parked at home last night and it was left unlocked with her wallet inside. The vehicle stayed there overnight and this morning she discovered that her wallet was gone. She found some of the stolen items nearby that were in the wallet. However, several items including the wallet are gone.

* * *

A man said he was working on a house on North Concord Road and the customer became upset at his quality of work and told him to leave the area. He said he left items at the residence and asked police to escort him to retrieve them. Police escorted the man to the home where he obtained his items without incident.

* * *

A woman said that while at work at the Circle K on Old Lee Highway someone cut the catalytic converter from her 2004 Honda Element. She said where she is required to park there are no security cameras. She has not been able to get the vehicle repaired yet and could not tell officers the cost to repair it.

* * *

A woman on Wilkesview Drive said her late husband's daughter had been coming by her address multiple times since he had passed away last week. She asked police to trespass her stepdaughter from the location. Police searched the area but couldn't fine the stepdaughter. Police informed the woman if her stepdaughter returned to call the police so she would be trespassed from the home.

* * *

The manager of Pandora's European Motorsports on Highway 58 told police two people were living on their property and they wanted them to leave. Police spoke with the man and woman who said they had been living behind the business for the last couple of days and said they would leave.

* * *

A woman on West 33rd Street told police she had a resident who was intoxicated and needed to leave. The man was told to leave the property and was picked up by a woman. They left without incident.

* * *

An employee with Reese Plumbing said he was doing work on Ivy Street while he left his work truck, a Ram 2500, parked just down the street in front of the house next door. Around 12:30 p.m. he saw a man reach into the open bed of the truck and steal a concrete saw. He said the man then got into a vehicle and drove away. He said he was able to get a Tennessee tag number but it was not on file according DMV. The officer also tried running the tag number by replacing the third

letter (O) with a C,D,G, and Q, but it still came back not on file. He described the suspect as a man, approximately 35 years old, medium build and the vehicle as a black Chevy Tahoe. He said he did not have a serial number for the saw but will call back later to add it once he gets it.

* * *

Police were called to Republic Parking on Market Street where they were asked to trespass a man from the property. The officer spoke with the man and told him he would be trespassed from all Republic Parking from this day forward. The man said he was aware of this and left.

* * *

A woman at 2342 Shallowford Village Dr. was upset that the business charged her an $18 gratuity for her $93 bill. She was not made aware of the gratuity until after the bill. Police spoke with the owner who said she had already refunded the money to the woman because of the disorder she was causing in the restaurant.

* * *

Police were called to Northshore Drive where a man said sometime ago he purchased the renewal registration for his tag on a car that wasn't running. He said that now he has the car running he can't put his hands on the tag decal that he had put up in his house.

* * *

Police were called to 7324 Shallowford Road where there was an argument between a guest and the motel manager. The manager said the man tried to check into the motel but became irate when the manager asked for a $200 deposit. The man said he believed the manager was profiling him and up-charged the amount. The manager said all tenants have to place a deposit and he wouldn't let the man stay after the outburst and requested he leave. The man left without incident.

* * *



A man on West 21st Street said his work laptop was stolen out of his car. He said there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle. He said he would attempt to get the serial number for the laptop from work.

* * *

A woman was at a residence on Rosalind Land saying her mother was there wanting her pistol back she gave her last night. The woman said she gave her mother the pistol back but she wanted ammo as well. The woman said she didn't have any ammo for the weapon. Police spoke with the mother who said she gave the pistol to her daughter last night to hold due to the assisted living facility she is living at having rules against having pistols. She said she had one shell casing in the pistol when she gave it to her daughter and she wanted it back. Police spoke with the daughter again who said she threw the shell casing away last night. Police told the mother the daughter no longer had the shell casing, and the mother left.