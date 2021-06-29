 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Charged In Skyzoo Murder Gets House Arrest, $150,000 Bond

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Kristijan Mrkonjic
Kristijan Mrkonjic

A man charged with killing another man outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway has been given a $150,000 bond.

Kristijan Mrkonjic, 29, appeared on Monday before General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom.

Mrkonjic, who is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and traffic offenses, must be on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

He will be allowed to live in Georgia.

Charges against him were bound to the Grand Jury without a hearing.

Witnesses said Mrkonjic got into an argument with Eric Grant over a woman "they both had a relationship with."

They said Grant asked Mrkonjic if he wanted to fight, then Mrkonjic replied, "Nah, Mother ------,  you're gonna die" and pulled a weapon out of his waistband.

He began firing, hitting Grant and a second person. Grant died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said Mrkonjic got into a pickup truck and drove off. He fled after deputies spotted the vehicle. During that chase, police obtained the license number.

Mrkonjic was listed as the owner of the vehicle.

Witnesses picked Mrkonjic from a lineup.


