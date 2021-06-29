New State Law Aims To Curb Surge In Theft Of Expensive Catalytic Converters

 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A new Tennessee state law intended to reduce catalytic converter theft and resale goes into effect July 1. 

Officials said, "A catalytic converter is a piece of equipment that is attached to a vehicle’s exhaust system.

It contains precious metals that turn harmful gases into harmless exhaust. Thieves are removing the converters from vehicles then selling them. The more they steal, the more they sell, the more money they make. In just two years, the number of reporter catalytic converter thefts has increased more than 5,000 percent.

 

The provisions of the new law are:

  • Anyone engaged in buying and/or selling scrap metal as a single item must give written notice to the chief of police and sheriff in the city and county in which the activity is carried on.

  • Any person purchasing a used, detached catalytic converter (for the purpose of recycling/scrap) must be registered as a scrap metal dealer registered with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. 

  • Purchase of detached catalytic converter generally must be made at the dealer’s site and in-person. Buyers must obtain copies of the sellers’ identification.


Violators of the law can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by fine. The seller of a used, detached catalytic converter that has been stolen can also be liable to the victim for the repair and replacement of the catalytic converter.


To help protect your vehicle from catalytic converter theft, the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) Auto Crimes Unit recommends the following: 

  • Park vehicles in a closed, secure garage.

  • If there is no garage, park in a well-lit area.

  • Purchase device from an auto parts dealer to further secure the catalytic converter.

  • Engrave VIN to make it easier to identify the catalytic converter in case it does get stolen. 


Anyone with information on recent thefts or to report theft of catalytic converters that occurred in Chattanooga is asked to call the CPD Auto Crimes Unit at 423-698-2525.

The entire Tennessee catalytic converter anti-theft bill can be found here



