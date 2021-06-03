 Thursday, June 3, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Multiple Roads Closed Due To Flash Flooding

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Multiple roads are closed due to flooding.

 

Harrison Pike between Forest Road and Benton Drive is closed due to downed trees, power lines, and a mudslide. Norfolk Southern Railroad is inspecting their right-of-way above the slope failure out of an abundance of caution.

Please utilize  

 

Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel is closed between N Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road until further notice due to a large tree blocking the east portal. The closure is expected to last several hours, possibly overnight. Detours are posted.

 

The following locations are closed due to flooding as of 5:10 p.m.:

 

EAST MAIN STREET AT DODDS (WIRES DOWN)

ST ELMO AVENUE BETWEEN BROAD STREET AND W 32ND STREET

700 E MAIN STREET AT CENTRAL AVENUE UNDERNEATH RAILROAD BRIDGE

4300 BONNY OAKS DRIVE (NEAR MT JOY BAPTIST AND BENTON DRIVE)

4000 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT INTERSTATE 24  

500 BLOCK E 10TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE

500 BLOCK E 11TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE

VINE STREET AT HOUSTON STREET

LONG STREET AT E 17TH STREET

CANNON AVE AT E 28TH STREET

E 20TH STREET AT WASHINGTON STREET

HARRISON PIKE AT FOREST ROAD (WIRES DOWN)

E 16TH STREET

ADAMS STREET

PASSENGER STREET

JOHNSON STREET

PEEPLES STREET BETWEEN E 10TH ST AND E 11TH STREET

REGGIE WHITE BLVD

COMPRESS STREET

WHITEHALL ROAD AT RIVERSIDE (WIRES DOWN)

POLK STREET AT E 17TH

E 3RD AT WILLOW

PEERLESS AVE

SHARP STREET AT N WILLOW

5800 BLOCK SHADY HOLLOW ROAD (WIRES DOWN)

 

Other locations which may have lane closures, obstructions, or hazardous conditions as of 5:10 p.m.:

 

N HOLTZCLAW AVENUE AT WILCOX BLVD

CUMMINGS HIGHWAY (DEBRIS ON LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN)

CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT BROAD STREET (HIGH WATER UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE) 

S HOLTZCLAW AVE AT E 12TH / GREENWOOD AVE     

N CHAMBERLAIN AT INFANTRY

OCHS HIGHWAY

EVERETT STREET 

W 42ND STREET

W 38TH STREET AT ALTON PARK BLVD

 

These are the known flooding locations as of 5:10 p.m.; however, additional roads will incur flooding as heavy rains persist. Area creeks and rivers are rising at a rapid pace as severe weather continues into this afternoon.  A flash flood warning is in place. 


The public should report flooded locations by dialing the 311 Service Center, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 423 643-6311; or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525

Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads.

June 3, 2021

POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman

June 3, 2021

Falling Tree Causes Major Damage To Home On North Orchard Knob Avenue

June 3, 2021

J.T. McDaniel Surrenders Beer License For Faye’s Quick Stop


Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga couple escaped Thursday afternoon when a huge tree fell on their home. It happened at 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. The residents, who were home at the ... (click for more)

J.T. McDaniel surrendered his beer license for Faye’s Quick Stop four years after he said the store closed. He said he had subleased the property to Corey Craddock, who is charged with several ... (click for more)



Breaking News

POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman

Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into the grass. The dart was recovered. * * * The owner of Silhouettes on East 23rd Street said a man was about to leave the bar, but he did not feel comfortable with him driving. Officers ... (click for more)

Falling Tree Causes Major Damage To Home On North Orchard Knob Avenue

A Chattanooga couple escaped Thursday afternoon when a huge tree fell on their home. It happened at 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. The residents, who were home at the time, escaped injury when the large tree crashed into their living room. Fire officials believe the rain-soaked soil contributed to the old tree coming down on the couple’s house. It caused ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Happened To Ben

Not long ago I ran across a small devotion book written at some point by the late Ben Haden, who was not only my pastor for many years but a wonderful mentor and very dear friend as well. I adored the guy and he’s been sorely missed by me since he joined our same Savior in October of 2013. The devotional, “ONE ON ONE: ‘A Minute With Ben,’ triggered the memories of dozens of ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Stage Dramatic Comeback To Extend Unbeaten Season In Win Over Richmond

Coach Obleda and the Red Wolves welcomed fans back to CHI Memorial for the second of a back-to-back home stand Saturday Evening. Chattanooga hosted Richmond and fell behind early in the second half, but a confident and composed second half performance saw Obleda’s men find two goals and 3 points to extend the unbeaten start to the season to four games. The match kicked off ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors