Multiple Roads Closed Due To Flash Flooding

Multiple roads are closed due to flooding.
Harrison Pike between Forest Road and Benton Drive is closed due to downed trees, power lines, and a mudslide. Norfolk Southern Railroad is inspecting their right-of-way above the slope failure out of an abundance of caution.
Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel is closed between N Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road until further notice due to a large tree blocking the east portal. The closure is expected to last several hours, possibly overnight. Detours are posted.
The following locations are closed due to flooding as of 5:10 p.m.:
EAST MAIN STREET AT DODDS (WIRES DOWN)
ST ELMO AVENUE BETWEEN BROAD STREET AND W 32ND STREET
700 E MAIN STREET AT CENTRAL AVENUE UNDERNEATH RAILROAD BRIDGE
4300 BONNY OAKS DRIVE (NEAR MT JOY BAPTIST AND BENTON DRIVE)
4000 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT INTERSTATE 24
500 BLOCK E 10TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE
500 BLOCK E 11TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE
VINE STREET AT HOUSTON STREET
LONG STREET AT E 17TH STREET
CANNON AVE AT E 28TH STREET
E 20TH STREET AT WASHINGTON STREET
HARRISON PIKE AT FOREST ROAD (WIRES DOWN)
E 16TH STREET
ADAMS STREET
PASSENGER STREET
JOHNSON STREET
PEEPLES STREET BETWEEN E 10TH ST AND E 11TH STREET
REGGIE WHITE BLVD
COMPRESS STREET
WHITEHALL ROAD AT RIVERSIDE (WIRES DOWN)
POLK STREET AT E 17TH
E 3RD AT WILLOW
PEERLESS AVE
SHARP STREET AT N WILLOW
5800 BLOCK SHADY HOLLOW ROAD (WIRES DOWN)
Other locations which may have lane closures, obstructions, or hazardous conditions as of 5:10 p.m.:
N HOLTZCLAW AVENUE AT WILCOX BLVD
CUMMINGS HIGHWAY (DEBRIS ON LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN)
CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT BROAD STREET (HIGH WATER UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE)
S HOLTZCLAW AVE AT E 12TH / GREENWOOD AVE
N CHAMBERLAIN AT INFANTRY
OCHS HIGHWAY
EVERETT STREET
W 42ND STREET
W 38TH STREET AT ALTON PARK BLVD
These are the known flooding locations as of 5:10 p.m.; however, additional roads will incur flooding as heavy rains persist. Area creeks and rivers are rising at a rapid pace as severe weather continues into this afternoon. A flash flood warning is in place.
The public should report flooded locations by dialing the 311 Service Center, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 423 643-6311; or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525
Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads.