Multiple Roads Closed Due To Flash Flooding

Multiple roads are closed due to flooding.

Harrison Pike between Forest Road and Benton Drive is closed due to downed trees, power lines, and a mudslide. Norfolk Southern Railroad is inspecting their right-of-way above the slope failure out of an abundance of caution.

Please utilize

Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel is closed between N Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road until further notice due to a large tree blocking the east portal. The closure is expected to last several hours, possibly overnight. Detours are posted.

The following locations are closed due to flooding as of 5:10 p.m.:

EAST MAIN STREET AT DODDS (WIRES DOWN)

ST ELMO AVENUE BETWEEN BROAD STREET AND W 32ND STREET

700 E MAIN STREET AT CENTRAL AVENUE UNDERNEATH RAILROAD BRIDGE

4300 BONNY OAKS DRIVE (NEAR MT JOY BAPTIST AND BENTON DRIVE)

4000 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT INTERSTATE 24



500 BLOCK E 10TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE



500 BLOCK E 11TH STREET UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE

VINE STREET AT HOUSTON STREET



LONG STREET AT E 17TH STREET



CANNON AVE AT E 28TH STREET

E 20TH STREET AT WASHINGTON STREET

HARRISON PIKE AT FOREST ROAD (WIRES DOWN)

E 16TH STREET

ADAMS STREET

PASSENGER STREET

JOHNSON STREET

PEEPLES STREET BETWEEN E 10TH ST AND E 11TH STREET

REGGIE WHITE BLVD

COMPRESS STREET

WHITEHALL ROAD AT RIVERSIDE (WIRES DOWN)

POLK STREET AT E 17TH

E 3RD AT WILLOW

PEERLESS AVE

SHARP STREET AT N WILLOW

5800 BLOCK SHADY HOLLOW ROAD (WIRES DOWN)



Other locations which may have lane closures, obstructions, or hazardous conditions as of 5:10 p.m.:

N HOLTZCLAW AVENUE AT WILCOX BLVD

CUMMINGS HIGHWAY (DEBRIS ON LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN)



CUMMINGS HIGHWAY AT BROAD STREET (HIGH WATER UNDER RAILROAD BRIDGE)

S HOLTZCLAW AVE AT E 12TH / GREENWOOD AVE

N CHAMBERLAIN AT INFANTRY

OCHS HIGHWAY

EVERETT STREET

W 42ND STREET

W 38TH STREET AT ALTON PARK BLVD

These are the known flooding locations as of 5:10 p.m.; however, additional roads will incur flooding as heavy rains persist. Area creeks and rivers are rising at a rapid pace as severe weather continues into this afternoon. A flash flood warning is in place.







The public should report flooded locations by dialing the 311 Service Center, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 423 643-6311; or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525





Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads.