Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths And 329 New Cases
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,103.
There are 329 new cases, as that total reaches 896,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,936, which is an increase of 67 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,842 cases, up 9; 65 deaths; 260 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,250 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,697 cases, up 11; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,959 cases, down 1; 231 deaths; 778 hospitalizations