Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths And 329 New Cases

Thursday, June 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,103.

There are 329 new cases, as that total reaches 896,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,936, which is an increase of 67 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,842 cases, up 9; 65 deaths; 260 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,250 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,697 cases, up 11; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,959 cases, down 1; 231 deaths; 778 hospitalizations

POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman

Falling Tree Causes Major Damage To Home On North Orchard Knob Avenue

J.T. McDaniel Surrenders Beer License For Faye's Quick Stop


Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into

A Chattanooga couple escaped Thursday afternoon when a huge tree fell on their home. It happened at 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. The residents, who were home at the

J.T. McDaniel surrendered his beer license for Faye's Quick Stop four years after he said the store closed. He said he had subleased the property to Corey Craddock, who is charged with several



Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into the grass. The dart was recovered. * * * The owner of Silhouettes on East 23rd Street said a man was about to leave the bar, but he did not feel comfortable with him driving. Officers

A Chattanooga couple escaped Thursday afternoon when a huge tree fell on their home. It happened at 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. The residents, who were home at the time, escaped injury when the large tree crashed into their living room. Fire officials believe the rain-soaked soil contributed to the old tree coming down on the couple's house. It caused

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition.

Roy Exum: It Happened To Ben

Not long ago I ran across a small devotion book written at some point by the late Ben Haden, who was not only my pastor for many years but a wonderful mentor and very dear friend as well. I adored the guy and he's been sorely missed by me since he joined our same Savior in October of 2013. The devotional, "ONE ON ONE: 'A Minute With Ben,' triggered the memories of dozens of

Red Wolves Stage Dramatic Comeback To Extend Unbeaten Season In Win Over Richmond

Coach Obleda and the Red Wolves welcomed fans back to CHI Memorial for the second of a back-to-back home stand Saturday Evening. Chattanooga hosted Richmond and fell behind early in the second half, but a confident and composed second half performance saw Obleda's men find two goals and 3 points to extend the unbeaten start to the season to four games. The match kicked off

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first


