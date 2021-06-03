 Friday, June 4, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Soddy Daisy Commission Talks Trash At Its Bi-Monthly Meeting

Thursday, June 3, 2021 - by Dennis Norwood

With only one scheduled item on the agenda Thursday evening, the Soddy Daisy Commissioners were soon consumed with trash talk, the trash that officials said seems to find a regular home in the vicinity of 8402-8404 Gann Road on the south end of the city.

After passing a rezoning ordinance for making the property at 7316 Dayton Pike R-3 Apartment Townhouses on its second and final reading, Mayor Rick Nunley called for any citizens who would like to address the body.

First up was Jenny Henry, who brought up the issue of the trash being dumped along Gann Road near Daisy Dallas. In her words, “It’s a dump.” She went on to say, “People are using little blue bags, Food City bags and in some cases they’re not even bagging it at all. Pizza boxes are lying in the road.”

While several commissioners seemed to know the location, Mayor Nunley aptly described the area Ms. Henry was talking about.

 In Soddy Daisy residents must provide their own cans for trash pickup. Ms. Henry implored of the commission as to why the city, much like the county, could not supply cans. She said, “Dunlap has cans, Graysville has cans. I just don’t understand why we can’t have cans.”

Even though it was agreed that it was a bad situation and that it left an open door for animals to spread the trash even further, there was no resolution to the issue.

Jackie Penny addressed the commissioners as to the need of a “No Left Turn” sign at the Taco Bell and Zaxby’s location at 9341 Dayton Pike.

According to Mr. Penny he has been almost hit at that location several times by vehicles exiting there in order to avoid the traffic light at the intersection. Vice Mayor Robert Cochran allowed that he had almost been hit there, as well.

Mayor Nunley initially said that it would be up to the police. However, City Attorney Sam Elliott weighed in that road signs were governed by federal statutes and that the placement of a sign would require a traffic engineer to sign off on its approval.

It was further stated that all those factors had been previously considered.

 

 


June 4, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 3, 2021

Soddy Daisy Commission Talks Trash At Its Bi-Monthly Meeting

June 3, 2021

POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT 2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

With only one scheduled item on the agenda Thursday evening, the Soddy Daisy Commissioners were soon consumed with trash talk, the trash that officials said seems to find a regular home in the ... (click for more)

Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT 2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- AMANS, KIMSEY LANE 6321 N CLEARVIEW DR MURFREESBORO, 37129 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Commission Talks Trash At Its Bi-Monthly Meeting

With only one scheduled item on the agenda Thursday evening, the Soddy Daisy Commissioners were soon consumed with trash talk, the trash that officials said seems to find a regular home in the vicinity of 8402-8404 Gann Road on the south end of the city. After passing a rezoning ordinance for making the property at 7316 Dayton Pike R-3 Apartment Townhouses on its second and final ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Always Cherish ‘Today’

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Stage Dramatic Comeback To Extend Unbeaten Season In Win Over Richmond

Coach Obleda and the Red Wolves welcomed fans back to CHI Memorial for the second of a back-to-back home stand Saturday Evening. Chattanooga hosted Richmond and fell behind early in the second half, but a confident and composed second half performance saw Obleda’s men find two goals and 3 points to extend the unbeaten start to the season to four games. The match kicked off ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors