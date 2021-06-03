Soddy Daisy Commission Talks Trash At Its Bi-Monthly Meeting

With only one scheduled item on the agenda Thursday evening, the Soddy Daisy Commissioners were soon consumed with trash talk, the trash that officials said seems to find a regular home in the vicinity of 8402-8404 Gann Road on the south end of the city.

After passing a rezoning ordinance for making the property at 7316 Dayton Pike R-3 Apartment Townhouses on its second and final reading, Mayor Rick Nunley called for any citizens who would like to address the body.



First up was Jenny Henry, who brought up the issue of the trash being dumped along Gann Road near Daisy Dallas. In her words, “It’s a dump.” She went on to say, “People are using little blue bags, Food City bags and in some cases they’re not even bagging it at all. Pizza boxes are lying in the road.”

While several commissioners seemed to know the location, Mayor Nunley aptly described the area Ms. Henry was talking about.

In Soddy Daisy residents must provide their own cans for trash pickup. Ms. Henry implored of the commission as to why the city, much like the county, could not supply cans. She said, “Dunlap has cans, Graysville has cans. I just don’t understand why we can’t have cans.”

Even though it was agreed that it was a bad situation and that it left an open door for animals to spread the trash even further, there was no resolution to the issue.

Jackie Penny addressed the commissioners as to the need of a “No Left Turn” sign at the Taco Bell and Zaxby’s location at 9341 Dayton Pike.

According to Mr. Penny he has been almost hit at that location several times by vehicles exiting there in order to avoid the traffic light at the intersection. Vice Mayor Robert Cochran allowed that he had almost been hit there, as well.

Mayor Nunley initially said that it would be up to the police. However, City Attorney Sam Elliott weighed in that road signs were governed by federal statutes and that the placement of a sign would require a traffic engineer to sign off on its approval.

It was further stated that all those factors had been previously considered.