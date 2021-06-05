Woman, 55, Shot On Campbell Street

A woman, 55, was shot on Campbell Street on Thursday night.
At approximately 11:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers confirmed that there was a woman at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim said that she was leaving the area of 3400 Campbell Street the previous night when she heard what she thought were fireworks.
A short time later she discovered that she had apparently been struck by gunfire.
Officers were unable to locate a crime scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.