Woman, 55, Shot On Campbell Street

A woman, 55, was shot on Campbell Street on Thursday night.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers confirmed that there was a woman at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim said that she was leaving the area of 3400 Campbell Street the previous night when she heard what she thought were fireworks. A short time later she discovered that she had apparently been struck by gunfire.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.