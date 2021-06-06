Derrick Middlebrooks Jr. Sought After Dangerous Pursuit From Bradley County To Chattanooga

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old Chattanooga youth who led officers on a dangerous pursuit that began in Bradley County and ended in Chattanooga on Friday.

Derrick Leon Middlebrooks Jr. was described as having hazel eyes, black dreads with frosted tips, is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

It began when a traffic stop was conducted on APD40 for no tag on the vehicle. The driver refused a request to search the vehicle. Then a K-9 unit on shift arrived at the scene, at which time the driver took off, almost hitting officers with his vehicle.

A pursuit began, during which the driver struck another vehicle head on while on Lee Highway. The vehicle at the time was traveling north in a southbound lane.

The pursuit continued onto I-75, but was cancelled once it reached the Bradley County line. A bolo was put out on the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed on I-75 around exit 4, at which time the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Chattanooga Police Department responded.

The vehicle was delivered to the Bradley County Sheri9ff's Office forensics bay for investigation.

The suspect was identified as Middlebrooks, who is currently still at large and was last seen on I-75 near exit 4, where the vehicle crashed. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on 18 charges.

They include three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and several traffic violations.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Derrick Leon Middlebrooks Jr, please contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 728-7336 or leave an anonymous tip at https://www.bradleysheriff.com/leave-a-tip.