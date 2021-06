Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

4015 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE II)

---

CARUSO, VINCENT ROBERT

3215 RAUSCHENBERG RD DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CHAIREZ-ESPARZA, MISTY ANN

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

CRAWLEY, ROBERT EDWARD

1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OFSCHEDULE II (METH)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2618 EAST 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041438

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DUBOIS, FELICIA BROOKE

410 LAURA AVENUE WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOX, TAYLOR ALLEN

13656 TONYA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FULLAGAR, GARRETT M

1001 4TH AVE.

NORTH APT. 379 NASHVILLE, 37209Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLEHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARDY, JAUMICHAEL ALEXANDER3201 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN7181 SWEETWATER VLY STONE MTN, 300876305Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---JOHNSON, DEONTE M2210 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---KING, RAY ANTHONY6317 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LAWHORN, JOSEPH MICHAEL110 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LYNESS, JARED C636 NORTHMORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCKELDIN, DAKIERRA312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS6574 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH SELL DEL. OR MANUFACTURING---MOORE, LARRY SCOTT328 BECK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL2702 12TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MOORE, TRAMESHIONA Q1020 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101257Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, BRIANNA5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND914 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PATEL, JITESHBHAI K2884 LAFAYETTE RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PERKINS, ROBERT RAY4336 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PICKETT, IVORY BERNARD6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PYBURN, TONY CARMEN717 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---RAINES, TYLER ALLEN135 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RALSTON, DONNAHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAMSEY, LASHANDA NICOLE6205 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE Chattanooga, 374091643Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE645 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---STEVENS, SEAN A636 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SULLIVAN, HARLEY D7794 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE2008 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WALDROP, JOSEPH5 GAYLORD ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankKIDNAPPINGSIMPLE ASSAULT---WILKEY, LEBRON ROY8307 TRAYLOR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYSSEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WILSON, ANTHONY M5000 HUTCHSON ST PORT ORANGE, 32128Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE