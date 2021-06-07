 Monday, June 7, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Raines Leads Police On High-Speed Chase That Ends With P.I.T. Maneuver

Monday, June 7, 2021

Police responded to a disorder on Sunday, and while en route dispatch advised the suspect had left the scene and was driving toward Retro Hughes Road in a white SUV. Police said that while on Back Valley Road, a white SUV with no tag drove past them. Police turned their car around and turned their flashing lights on.

Police said the vehicle did not stop even after law enforcement turned their sirens on. Police said the van began to drive at speeds close to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police said the van turned onto Dayton Pike and almost wrecked when it pulled out in front of another vehicle. Police said the driver threw a plastic bag out of the van as he weaved in and out of traffic.

Police said he was driving close to 110 mph in a 65 mph zone, and drove across the Soddy Daisy bridge. Police said the driver, later identified as Donald Raines, 44, acted as if he was going to take the Tsati Terrace exit, but then drove on the right shoulder. Police said he cut off traffic and almost hit another vehicle. Police said Raines slammed on his brakes and almost forced the trailing police car to hit him. He also threw a Coke bottle at the police vehicle.

The van moved down Highway 27 and onto the Sequoyah Road exit, and then south to Green Pond Road. Police said that after it was safe to do so, they executed a “precision immobilization technique (P.I.T)” maneuver to end the chase.

Police said Raines was “non-compliant” and that he had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle. After being taken to Memorial Hixson hospital for treatment, police took Raines to Silverdale Correctional Facility.


