Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

1526 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071538

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROOKS, DEION TERRELL

2120 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK

8733 CRESTBROOKE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM

BYRUM, WILLIAM JAY

10700 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CALDWELL, ALIXE

210 DUKE ST NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CLARK, DAVID RODERICK

2005 MCBRYAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)---FORTUNE, BETTY MOLINE3409 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374072202Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---GOODEN, VALENCIA STORMIE4000 FAGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GRAVITT, STEPHANIE M923 A BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER512 SILVER ST LEWISBURG, 370912677Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JACKSON, EMMANDA7123 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, OCTAVIS MAZYEK4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONSPEEDING---KOGER, JIMMY ODELL2621 EAST 21ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---LOPEZ, LANA MARIE4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163023Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE953 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT---MURPHY, CODY RYAN514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE2141 HILLTOP CREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PEREZ, ADALITA4301 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMIREZ MACARIO, WILSON BALDOME2100 UNION AVE APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---SALAS, FRANCESCA1618 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE2980 BIG FORK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VASQUEZ-PEREZ, AMILAR2401 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---VASQUEZ-PEREZ, MAURILIO URBANO2401 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WADE, RICKY LOWELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALLING, JOHN CALVIN221 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSBURGLARY OF BUSINESSATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYATTEMPTED VANDALISM