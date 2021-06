Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE

1813 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

2302 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

---

BOEDECKER, TINA ELZADA

2 LAKE HOLLOW LN ELMWOOD, 38560

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN

1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEH OFFEND ACT)

---

DYER, KORAN TIRAI

3000 S DICKS CREEK RD LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

FORD, CARSON E

3717 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY POSS OF MARIJUANA

FELONY THEFT OF AUTO

---

GALLOWAY, CHARLES E

4632 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GALLOWAY, ROY LEE

27 OAK COURT ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KING, DEONTA LILTRELL

277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)

---

KOWALESKI, ZANE MICHAEL

59 ORCHARD LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LACY, TAMECIA

3800 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114302

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MAYS, TIM L

1835 ROCK CUT PL CONLEY, 302882107

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE

8725 FORD AVENUE WARREN, 48089

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL

706 CHICKAMAUGA AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

MOTON, JAQUISHA D

4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MURPHY, CODY RYAN

1014 DEBOW ST OLD HICKORY, 371383002

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

REDDEN, KIMBERLY CLAIRE

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 312 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

RILEY, JOSHUA CALEB

5000 KENNER AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SANCHEZ, EDUARDO DANIEL

6512 ORANGE PLANK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS

950 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123902

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

---

SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE

5302 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102027

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

SMITH, BRANDON DELWON

3510 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

SMITH, SARAH J

1745 OLD PARKS MILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

STINNETT, CLIFFORD MARK WALLACE

328 MULBERRY AVE APT 2 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

TAYLOR, DEONTAY D

4803 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

---

THOMAS, ROBERT REECE

113 ROBINSON RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WESTBROOK, JOE HUDSON

2179 DUGAN STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FELONY EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN

2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ZAMBRANO, CARLOS

1521 TANGELO CIRCLE ORLANDO,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE