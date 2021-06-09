 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Joan Carter Sworn In To Late Husband's House District 29 Post After County Commission Appointment

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The County Commission voted in Joan Carter, the late Mike Carter’s widow, as his interim replacement as House District 29’s representative. Commissioner Sabrena Smedley nominated Ms. Carter after Chairman Chip Baker read the rules.

Commissioner Smedley said, “This is such a great opportunity to recognize his service by appointing Joan Carter. Her heart is in the right place. She has shown such class, grace and grit through this process. I know Mike is looking down from heaven and smiling right now.”

She added, “This will give her the opportunity to finish the work that Mike started and supported.”

The Commission voted her in unanimously. She had some brief remarks after the vote.

“Thank you for this honor. I think of this as a true tribute to Mike’s legacy. For as long as I can remember, he valued me as his sounding board and ran things by me.

“When he returned to work after his chemo began, he wanted me to be with him. If you’ve ever had chemo or know someone who has, you’ll know they often get what is called chemo brain.

“The beautiful part of this story is that he stayed right on track, and I told him ‘that that even with chemo brain, you’re the sharpest knife in the drawer.’

“I just want to thank all of those representatives, senators, and lobbyists who encouraged me to serve in this position. I want to ensure the people in District 29 that I am with you and will do my best in this interim position.”

She was swiftly sworn in after her remarks.

There will be a special election for House District 29 with a primary on July 27 and general election on Sept. 14.

Election Administrator Scott Allen said the application period has been open for a week and no one has yet to apply.

Rodney Strong, chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said, "That is about to change pretty quickly."

Mr. Allen said there will not be any early voting if there is only one candidate from each party. But there will be if either party has more than one candidate qualify.

The Election Commission decided that early voting sites would be the election office, the Brainerd Recreation Center, Collegedale City Hall and the Hixson Community Center.


Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


