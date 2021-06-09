Joan Carter Sworn In To Late Husband's House District 29 Post After County Commission Appointment

The County Commission voted in Joan Carter, the late Mike Carter’s widow, as his interim replacement as House District 29’s representative. Commissioner Sabrena Smedley nominated Ms. Carter after Chairman Chip Baker read the rules.

Commissioner Smedley said, “This is such a great opportunity to recognize his service by appointing Joan Carter. Her heart is in the right place. She has shown such class, grace and grit through this process. I know Mike is looking down from heaven and smiling right now.”

She added, “This will give her the opportunity to finish the work that Mike started and supported.”

The Commission voted her in unanimously. She had some brief remarks after the vote.



“Thank you for this honor. I think of this as a true tribute to Mike’s legacy. For as long as I can remember, he valued me as his sounding board and ran things by me.

“When he returned to work after his chemo began, he wanted me to be with him. If you’ve ever had chemo or know someone who has, you’ll know they often get what is called chemo brain.

“The beautiful part of this story is that he stayed right on track, and I told him ‘that that even with chemo brain, you’re the sharpest knife in the drawer.’

“I just want to thank all of those representatives, senators, and lobbyists who encouraged me to serve in this position. I want to ensure the people in District 29 that I am with you and will do my best in this interim position.”

She was swiftly sworn in after her remarks.

There will be a special election for House District 29 with a primary on July 27 and general election on Sept. 14.

Election Administrator Scott Allen said the application period has been open for a week and no one has yet to apply.

Rodney Strong, chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said, "That is about to change pretty quickly."

Mr. Allen said there will not be any early voting if there is only one candidate from each party. But there will be if either party has more than one candidate qualify.

The Election Commission decided that early voting sites would be the election office, the Brainerd Recreation Center, Collegedale City Hall and the Hixson Community Center.