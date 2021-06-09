Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 312 New Cases
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,226.
There are 312 new cases, as that total reaches 898,381 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,181, which is an increase of 59 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,884 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 263 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,260 cases, down 1; 66 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,253 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,731 cases, up 7; 81 deaths; 293 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,965 cases, up 3; 231 deaths; 779 hospitalizations