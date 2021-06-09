Longtime Bankruptcy Trustee C. Kenneth Still Dies

C. Kenneth Still, longtime bankruptcy trustee in Chattanooga, died Wednesday morning.

Mr. Still presided over a number of notable cases, including the Hamilton National Bank bankruptcy which was one of the largest in the South at the time.

He had finally retired after his wife suffered health issues.

Trustee Bill Hullander, who recently had lunch with Mr. Still at a restaurant in Apison, had high praise for him.

Local broadcaster Earl Freudenberg said he and City Judge Russell Bean were with Mr. Still on April 23 when Mr. Freudenberg made a speech to the East Brainerd Kiwanis Club.

Rodney Strong, retired attorney and chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said, "When I first started practicing law in 1978 and started handling bankruptcy cases, I was frequently in front of Mr. Still for the meeting of creditors to work through Chapter 13s for my clients. Ken had an old Texas Instruments calculator that he would use to work out the math. He came across as a little gruff but for all that impression, he was always very helpful and patient with a young lawyer like me. He guided me through the bankruptcy process and taught me how to help my clients in the process. Ken was a great man and a mentor to many. Sorry to hear of his passing."

Arrangements will be by Chattanooga Funeral Home.