Longtime Bankruptcy Trustee C. Kenneth Still Dies

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

C. Kenneth Still, longtime bankruptcy trustee in Chattanooga, died Wednesday morning.

Mr. Still presided over a number of notable cases, including the Hamilton National Bank bankruptcy which was one of the largest in the South at the time.

He had finally retired after his wife suffered health issues.

Trustee Bill Hullander, who recently had lunch with Mr. Still at a restaurant in Apison, had high praise for him.

Local broadcaster Earl Freudenberg said he and City Judge Russell Bean were with Mr. Still on April 23 when Mr. Freudenberg made a speech to the East Brainerd Kiwanis Club.

Rodney Strong, retired attorney and chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said, "When I first started practicing law in 1978 and started handling bankruptcy cases, I was frequently in front of Mr. Still for the meeting of creditors to work through Chapter 13s for my clients. Ken had an old Texas Instruments calculator that he would use to work out the math. He came across as a little gruff but for all that impression, he was always very helpful and patient with a young lawyer like me. He guided me through the bankruptcy process and taught me how to help my clients in the process. Ken was a great man and a mentor to many. Sorry to hear of his passing."

Arrangements will be by Chattanooga Funeral Home.

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


