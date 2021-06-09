Driver Who Died In Fiery Crash After Striking I-75 Bridge Pillars Near Dalton Has Still Not Been Identified

Authorities have still not identified a driver involved in a fiery crash on I 75 near Dalton on Monday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Post 5 Dalton responded to the vehicle crash on Interstate 75 South at mile marker 345 under the overpass.

A Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the bridge pillars and was quickly engulfed in flames. Once troopers arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed and they were unable to approach the vehicle due to the extreme heat and explosions.

The driver suffered fatal injuries.

The Patrol said, "The identification of the driver is still under investigation."