 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Driver Who Died In Fiery Crash After Striking I-75 Bridge Pillars Near Dalton Has Still Not Been Identified

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Authorities have still not identified a driver involved in a fiery crash on I 75 near Dalton on Monday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Post 5 Dalton responded to the vehicle crash on Interstate 75 South at mile marker 345 under the overpass.

A Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the bridge pillars and was quickly engulfed in flames. Once troopers arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed and they were unable to approach the vehicle due to the extreme heat and explosions.

The driver suffered fatal injuries.

The Patrol said, "The identification of the driver is still under investigation." 


June 9, 2021

Steve Highlander Is Compromise Candidate For County Commission District 9 Seat

June 9, 2021

Driver Who Died In Fiery Crash After Striking I-75 Bridge Pillars Near Dalton Has Still Not Been Identified

June 9, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


County School Board member Steve Highlander was voted in as the next County Commissioner for District 9. He replaces the exiting Chester Bankston, who left the district for Florida a few weeks ... (click for more)

Authorities have still not identified a driver involved in a fiery crash on I 75 near Dalton on Monday afternoon. At 3:15 p.m., troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Post 5 Dalton responded ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO OPEN CONTAINER LAW 06/09/2021 1 SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE FAILURE TO ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Steve Highlander Is Compromise Candidate For County Commission District 9 Seat

County School Board member Steve Highlander was voted in as the next County Commissioner for District 9. He replaces the exiting Chester Bankston, who left the district for Florida a few weeks ago. The commissioners voted last week. However, neither Dean Moorhouse or Shannon Stephenson was able to get the needed five votes. This week, Commissioner Katherlyn Geter had to miss ... (click for more)

Driver Who Died In Fiery Crash After Striking I-75 Bridge Pillars Near Dalton Has Still Not Been Identified

Authorities have still not identified a driver involved in a fiery crash on I 75 near Dalton on Monday afternoon. At 3:15 p.m., troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Post 5 Dalton responded to the vehicle crash on Interstate 75 South at mile marker 345 under the overpass. A Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the bridge pillars and was quickly engulfed in flames. Once troopers arrived ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors