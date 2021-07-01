Georgia Has 10 New Coronavirus Deaths, 361 New Cases
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,503.
There are 361 new cases, as that total reaches 903,732 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,086, which is an increase of 38 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,902 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,239 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,765 cases, up 9; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,022 cases, up 2; 233 deaths; 794 hospitalizations, up 1