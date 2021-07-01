Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean Completes County Officials Certificate Training Program

Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean completed the County Officials Certificate Training Program (COCTP), and has achieved the designation of Certified Public Administrator.

The County Officials Certificate Training Program is a comprehensive training program administered by the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS).

The COCTP is designed to provide specialized, technical and managerial training to elected officials and their employees in order to help them run their office more effectively. It also offers a comprehensive review of county government. CTAS believes that a broader understanding of the mechanics of county government will afford COCTP graduates a better knowledge of the county as an entity, which will help them to better serve their constituency. Graduates of the COCTP program obtain a thorough understanding of county government and are designated as a Certified Public Administrator. In order to achieve this certification, candidates must complete approximately 60 hours of classes, as well as a comprehensive exit exam, and a three day Capstone event.

Upon receiving his certificate, Mr. Dean said that he was excited to add another tool to his toolbox in order to better serve both his employees and the citizens of Hamilton County. He said, “I feel that the information gained from this program has given me the opportunity to put into place best practices being utilized across the state and will aid me in bettering my staff and serving the public.”

Mr. Dean was elected as the Hamilton Criminal Court Clerk in 2014.