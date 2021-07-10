Judge Kevin Wilson Will Be Interim Judge In East Ridge

The East Ridge City Council has voted to appoint Judge Kevin Wilson to fill a vacant judge position after Cris Helton said he was resigning.

Judge Wilson will serve until the next election in August 2022. He also serves as the municipal judge of Collegedale and has been filling in for Judge Helton so is familiar with the city. He has verified that he can serve on and be compensated by two courts.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh, who previously served as interim judge in East Ridge, will be a back-up to Judge Wilson.

City Attorney Mark Litchford was authorized to ask Judge Helton for his resignation to begin immediately.

Judge Wilson said, "I appreciate the East Ridge City Council members and the Court Clerk for entrusting me with completing Judge Helton’s term. Over the years I have enjoyed sitting as fill-in judge for both Judge Helton and Judge Reingold. Good people there to work with.

"This appointment will have no effect on my duties as Collegedale’s Municipal Court Judge. In the elections in August of 2022, I plan to run for re-election in Collegedale only and the citizens of East Ridge will elect a successor to Judge Helton.

"Judge Alex Mcveagh has been a great asset in assisting the East Ridge Court and I look forward to his continuing support."

Judge Helton cited family health concerns for his resignation.