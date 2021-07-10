 Saturday, July 10, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge Kevin Wilson Will Be Interim Judge In East Ridge

Saturday, July 10, 2021

The East Ridge City Council has voted to appoint Judge Kevin Wilson to fill a vacant judge position after Cris Helton said he was resigning.

Judge Wilson will serve until the next election in August 2022. He also serves as the municipal judge of Collegedale and has been filling in for Judge Helton so is familiar with the city. He has verified that he can serve on and be compensated by two courts.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh, who previously served as interim judge in East Ridge, will be a back-up to Judge Wilson.

City Attorney Mark Litchford was authorized to ask Judge Helton for his resignation to begin immediately. 

Judge Wilson said, "I appreciate the East Ridge City Council members and the Court Clerk for entrusting me with completing Judge Helton’s term. Over the years I have enjoyed sitting as fill-in judge for both Judge Helton and Judge Reingold. Good people there to work with.

"This appointment will have no effect on my duties as Collegedale’s Municipal Court Judge. In the elections in August of 2022, I plan to run for re-election in Collegedale only and the citizens of East Ridge will elect a successor to Judge Helton.

"Judge Alex Mcveagh has been a great asset in assisting the East Ridge Court and I look forward to his continuing support."

Judge Helton cited family health concerns for his resignation.


July 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Pushes Way By Checkout With $92 Bottle Of Justin Isostles Wine In Hand; Couple Parked Wrong Way On Caruthers Road Were In Back Seat Talking

July 10, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 9, 2021

Police Blotter: Mysterious Woman Leaves Her Items In Man's Truck Instead Of Stealing His Things; Cell Phone May Be Culprit In Car Fire


A shoplifting was reported at the Fresh Market, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. The manager said that at a white female with blonde hair, black jacket and black purse pushed past the checkout with a $92 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, SYDNEY 349 MAPLE GROVE LANE APISON, 37302 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRUELTY TO ANIMALS ... (click for more)

Police responded to a property found at 1807 Elmendorf St. Officers spoke to the owner of the business. He said a woman entered his business around 9:40 a.m., looked inside the building and quickly ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Pushes Way By Checkout With $92 Bottle Of Justin Isostles Wine In Hand; Couple Parked Wrong Way On Caruthers Road Were In Back Seat Talking

A shoplifting was reported at the Fresh Market, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. The manager said that at a white female with blonde hair, black jacket and black purse pushed past the checkout with a $92 bottle of Justin Isostles wine. He said she left in a Volkswagen sedan with a TN plate. The vehicle was Bolo'd. * * * While working regular patrol and exiting I-75 NB to Shallowford ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, SYDNEY 349 MAPLE GROVE LANE APISON, 37302 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRUELTY TO ANIMALS CRUELTY TO ANIMALS VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS CRUELTY TO ANIMALS VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS --- ABLES, TAMMY DENISE 921 DELORES DR HIXSON, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Two Irishmen are traveling to Australia. Before they leave home, one of their dads gives them both a bit of advice: "You watch them Aussie cab drivers. “They'll rob you blind. Don't you go paying them what they ask. You haggle." At the Sydney airport, the Irishmen catch a cab to their hotel. When they reach their destination, the cabbie says, "That'll be twenty dollars, lads." ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Drop Third Straight To Last-Place Smokies

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the first half of the Double A South baseball race. They played their best baseball of the season last week in winning five of six games at North Division leader Birmingham, those wins putting the Lookouts in first place. It’s been a total horse of another color this week as they have now lost three of four games ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Hosts Atletico Atlanta Saturday

The Chattanooga Football Club looks to earn its second win of the week as it opens Independent Cup play again Atletico Atlanta on Saturday night in Finley Stadium. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. Atletico Atlanta plays in the UPSL, which includes more than 300 pro development teams in the country. Atletico Atlanta went undefeated in 2020 to claim the UPSL National Championship. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors