July 10, 2021
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, SYDNEY
349 MAPLE GROVE LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS
Public Works
a. MR-2021-0074 ASA Engineering c/o ... (click for more)
For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area.
Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)
Two Irishmen are traveling to Australia. Before they leave home, one of their dads gives them both a bit of advice: "You watch them Aussie cab drivers.
“They'll rob you blind. Don't you go paying them what they ask. You haggle." At the Sydney airport, the Irishmen catch a cab to their hotel. When they reach their destination, the cabbie says, "That'll be twenty dollars, lads." ... (click for more)
It’s been a roller coaster ride for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the first half of the Double A South baseball race.
They played their best baseball of the season last week in winning five of six games at North Division leader Birmingham, those wins putting the Lookouts in first place.
It’s been a total horse of another color this week as they have now lost three of four games ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Football Club looks to earn its second win of the week as it opens Independent Cup play again Atletico Atlanta on Saturday night in Finley Stadium. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Atletico Atlanta plays in the UPSL, which includes more than 300 pro development teams in the country. Atletico Atlanta went undefeated in 2020 to claim the UPSL National Championship. ... (click for more)