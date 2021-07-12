Chattanooga Man Is 1 Of 18 Arrested, Charged In Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation

A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of 18 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Over a two-day period beginning Thursday, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 18 men and booked them into the Maury County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.
Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
The operation also had the support of End Slavery Tennessee, which works to provide services to survivors of human trafficking.
Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.