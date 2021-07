The board gave its approval to a 10-year PILOT tax break for PUREgraphite, which plans to expand into the former Alstom facility on Riverfront Parkway. It was previously approved by the City Council and County Commission.

Patrick Sharpley will serve as secretary and Gordon Parker as assistant secretary.

Mr. Rodgers is an attorney with Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers.

Jimmy Rodgers has been named chairman of the city Industrial Development Board.

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

Teen Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animals After Police Said She Left Dog In Jeep For Extended Time With No Food And Water

A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * ... (click for more)

Police booked a teen who they say has allowed a dog to go neglected despite several warnings. According to documents from November and December, police said Sydney Abernathy, 18, left her ... (click for more)