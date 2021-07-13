Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious.

* * *

A woman working at the Holiday Inn on Chestnut Street said a man wearing a green shirt and khaki pants came in and asked for help. When she asked what she could help with, the man began cursing and flipping her off and attempted to set off the fire alarm. He was not there when police arrived and the employee said she didn't want to press charges but that she wanted the incident documented.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at 1200 Bailey Ave. where they found a man visiting the grave of his late wife.

* * *

An officer saw a dark vehicle park in the back parking of Orchard Knob Middle School at 500 North Highland Park Ave. Since it was a Sunday night and school is out for the summer, the officer found this peculiar and got out to speak with the occupants. There was a woman in the driver's seat and a man in the passenger seat. He said they had parked here to spend some time together, as he lived just a few blocks away. Both provided valid ID when the officer asked for it, and neither showed any warrants. The officer explained that since the school was not posted as "no trespassing", they were not currently engaged in illegal behavior, but they appeared suspicious enough that they would probably continue to meet law enforcement this way. The officer returned their IDs and told them they were free to go, and they indicated they would be headed home shortly.

* * *



A woman on 6th Avenue showed police her car, a black Nissan, which had been egged and had dog poop wiped on the door handle. The front door to her residence had also been egged. She said that it had to have been someone she named, but did not see it happen. Since December, the woman said she has had confrontations with three neighbors. At this time, police are not able to determine who egged her property.

* * *

Police were called to West 38th Street on a disorder call. Police checked the entire perimeter of the complex without locating anyone or any signs of criminal activity. Police received a call earlier at this same address, where a woman said a man was on her back porch refusing to leave. She told dispatch that she would not speak with police and simply wanted him gone. The man was gone before police arrived. Shortly after police cleared the scene, an anonymous person called in saying the man was back and a verbal disorder ensued. The caller once again refused to speak with police or give her name to dispatch. The officer tried to speak with her at her door, without success. The officer didn't hear any active disorder or observe any signs of distress.

* * *

An employee at Conditionaire on Hickory Valley Road said someone had stolen the catalytic

converter off of the company Ford F-150 truck parked beside the building. There may be suspect information at a later time, however the surveillance was not available.

* * *

A man at the Volkswagen warehouse on Lee Highway said there were three catalytic converters stolen off new vehicles (SUVs) parked on the lot. He said there were two holes cut out of the chain link perimeter fence. There is no surveillance of the area and at this time there is no other information available. There were two broken saw blades that were left behind and neither had prints.

* * *

Police went to Greenbrook Lane where there was a 911 hang up call with two men yelling in the background. The officer found the men calmly sitting on an outside couch, and they waved him over. They explained there was a disorder about following the house rules. They were a father and son. The son is staying there after being released from jail. He was not following the rules about having women in the home. The officer chatted with the men for a bit and all were fine.