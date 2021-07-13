Dalton Woman Stabbed In Neck, Homeless Man She Had Been Letting Stay With Her Is Charged

A Dalton man is under arrest after a stabbing attack Tuesday morning that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shaquae Robinson, 27, of Dalton was arrested a short time after the attack.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of 522 B Straight St. in Dalton.

Police said initial information indicates that the victim had been allowing Shaquae Robinson, who is homeless, to stay in her home but was in the process of throwing him out. Witnesses say the victim blocked the door with her body and told Robinson that he was not allowed back inside. At that point, Robinson stabbed the victim in her neck, police said.

He then fled from the scene on foot. Dalton officers were able to locate him a short time later and arrested him.

The victim was transported to Hamilton Medical Center and then taken to another hospital by Life Flight helicopter for treatment. There is no information about the victim’s condition at this time.

This incident is still being investigated.

