Sean Griffith Charged In July 2 Shooting On Lee Highway

The Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit has charged a suspect in the shooting that occurred on July 2 in the 7700 block of Lee Highway.

Sean Tyler Griffith, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Griffith is in custody at the Bradley County Jail awaiting transfer to the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County.

Officers found a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. On July 2, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.Officers found a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.