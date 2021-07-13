 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sean Griffith Charged In July 2 Shooting On Lee Highway

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit has charged a suspect in the shooting that occurred on July 2 in the 7700 block of Lee Highway.

Sean Tyler Griffith, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Griffith is in custody at the Bradley County Jail awaiting transfer to the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County. 

On July 2, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.
Officers found a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Time For Some Recycling Volunteer Help?

It takes a lot of time and energy to keep a recycling drop-off facility clean and the bins uncontaminated, so that re-manufacturers receive recyclables they can actually make into new products. Sending clean loads to the re-manufacturers should be priority number one of any recycling program. Collecting contaminated loads is like committing fraud. Your drop-off attendant can ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Satchel’s “Six Rules”

Last Wednesday, on what would have been the 115 th birthday of the legendary Satchel Paige, writer Mark Inabinett with the Alabama Media Group (AL.com), wrote a most delightful story on the legendary baseball star. Satchel grew up in Mobile, Ala. and got his start in pro baseball with the Chattanooga White Sox, which morphed into the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in Negro Southern ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University's Workman Goes To Rays In MLB's Seventh Round

Lee University Flames ace Logan Workman was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (Pick 221) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Workman is a native of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. and led the Flames to the program's first NCAA South Region appearance and Gulf South Conference Championship this past season. The All-American posted a 13-1 over the last ... (click for more)

Baylor's Cooper Kinney Is 34th Pick In MLB Draft

A local baseball star heard his name called with the 34th pick in the first night of Sunday’s MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays picked Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the infielder who was awarded the state’s Mr. Baseball and Player of the Year awards after an incredible 2021 season. The 6’2 lefthanded hitter batted .480, hit 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and knocked in 50 RBI’s during his ... (click for more)


