Tennessee American Begins Slope Project At Citico Water Plant

Tennessee American Water is performing slope protection work at its Chattanooga Water plant. The work is adjacent to the Tennessee Riverpark, next to Citico Creek. Fencing is placed around the worksite and signage asks that barriers not be crossed for safety reasons.

The Riverpark will remain open during most of the work, with the exception of July 14, 15 and 16. For the safety of the public, the Riverpark will be closed from the bridge next to the Chattanooga Rowing Center to the boardwalk near the Murphy-Haugerud Football Practice Complex at Scrappy Moore Field on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“The proactive slope protection measures we are taking is an example of Tennessee American Water’s commitment to service each and every day,” said Tennessee American Water engineering manager Grady Stout. “We thank users of the Riverpark for their patience while we perform this important work which causes a temporary closure on a short portion of the popular greenway.”

Tennessee American Water invests approximately $25 million annually in capital improvement projects to maintain quality, reliable water service for customers, it was stated. The work is estimated to take five months.

This week’s temporary closure on the Riverpark has been coordinated with the appropriate city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County officials. The existing foliage disturbed will be replenished with native grasses and shrubs when the project is completed.