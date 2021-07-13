Palmer Elementary In Grundy County Closing For Upcoming School Year

Palmer Elementary School in Grundy County will be closed for the upcoming school year.

School officials said, "In light of Tuesday's (July 6) BOE special-called meeting, Palmer Elementary will be closed for the 2021-22 school year. Swiss Memorial and Palmer Elementary will be consolidated for the 2021-22 school year.

Meetings have been held with employees from both schools, and almost all employees have been reassigned. Most of the relocated employees have been placed at Swiss Memorial.

"With this, GCS administration is working diligently to create plans centered around the relocation of teacher assets and the development of transportation plans to ensure students receive the bus services they are entitled to. Palmer Elementary students will be enrolled in Swiss Memorial School.

"Parents may take part in GCS Open Enrollment, but this requested reassignment is dependent upon availability at each individual school. Open Enrollment will be July 15th and 22nd at GCHS (9:00 am -12:00 pm)."