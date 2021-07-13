 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Palmer Elementary In Grundy County Closing For Upcoming School Year

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Palmer Elementary School in Grundy County will be closed for the upcoming school year.

 

School officials said, "In light of Tuesday's (July 6) BOE special-called meeting, Palmer Elementary will be closed for the 2021-22 school year. Swiss Memorial and Palmer Elementary will be consolidated for the 2021-22 school year.

Meetings have been held with employees from both schools, and almost all employees have been reassigned. Most of the relocated employees have been placed at Swiss Memorial.

 

"With this, GCS administration is working diligently to create plans centered around the relocation of teacher assets and the development of transportation plans to ensure students receive the bus services they are entitled to. Palmer Elementary students will be enrolled in Swiss Memorial School.

 

"Parents may take part in GCS Open Enrollment, but this requested reassignment is dependent upon availability at each individual school. Open Enrollment will be July 15th and 22nd at GCHS (9:00 am -12:00 pm)."


July 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

July 13, 2021

Arrest Made In Animal Cruelty Case In Rossville

July 13, 2021

Youth, 19, Shot On Booth Road Late Tuesday Morning


A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * ... (click for more)

In response to a dog being shot in the face at a Gate Street, Rossville address on Friday , detectives with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Steven M. Evans, 30, of 155 Spring ... (click for more)

A youth, 19, was shot in the 400 block of Booth Road in Brainerd late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)



Opinion

Time For Some Recycling Volunteer Help?

It takes a lot of time and energy to keep a recycling drop-off facility clean and the bins uncontaminated, so that re-manufacturers receive recyclables they can actually make into new products. Sending clean loads to the re-manufacturers should be priority number one of any recycling program. Collecting contaminated loads is like committing fraud. Your drop-off attendant can ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Satchel’s “Six Rules”

Last Wednesday, on what would have been the 115 th birthday of the legendary Satchel Paige, writer Mark Inabinett with the Alabama Media Group (AL.com), wrote a most delightful story on the legendary baseball star. Satchel grew up in Mobile, Ala. and got his start in pro baseball with the Chattanooga White Sox, which morphed into the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in Negro Southern ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University's Workman Goes To Rays In MLB's Seventh Round

Lee University Flames ace Logan Workman was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (Pick 221) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Workman is a native of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. and led the Flames to the program's first NCAA South Region appearance and Gulf South Conference Championship this past season. The All-American posted a 13-1 over the last ... (click for more)

Baylor's Cooper Kinney Is 34th Pick In MLB Draft

A local baseball star heard his name called with the 34th pick in the first night of Sunday’s MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays picked Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the infielder who was awarded the state’s Mr. Baseball and Player of the Year awards after an incredible 2021 season. The 6’2 lefthanded hitter batted .480, hit 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and knocked in 50 RBI’s during his ... (click for more)


