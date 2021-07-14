Rec Programs At Lookout Mountain, Tn., Bounce Back After COVID Halt

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall said that one year after COVID, recreation in the town has bounced back. Commons Camp is now in its sixth week out of the seven it will hold. After a slow start, it now is going really well, averaging between 30 and 40 children participating each day. Baseball has wrapped up and all the Lookout Mountain teams, now a part of the Dizzy Dean league, did well at the All-Stars level. The nine-10-year-olds placed second in the state. The seven-eight-year-olds were third and the 11-12-year-olds placed fifth based off of how the teams played in their respective double-elimination state tournament. Soccer registration will continue for two more weeks. In preparation for the soccer season, Carter Field will be closed from now until Aug. 8, said Scott Shell, director of rec sports. Games are expected to start in about a month. Registration for flag football will be available after soccer.

Lookout Mountain Elementary is already preparing for the next school year. Some of the classrooms are being moved around and floors are being polished in getting the building ready. Enrollment is up quite a bit, said Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger, with new families with young children moving to the mountain. She said that supply lists and summer reading assignments can be found on the LMS website at Lookoutmountainschool.com.

Important upcoming dates at LMS are: Aug. 5, when teachers return. Aug. 6 is registration for all ages. It will be held in the gym between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Parents should complete the registration paperwork found at HCDE.org prior to Aug. 6. The first day of school for students is Aug. 12. How Kindergarten students will be phased in is still to be determined. A welcome for new parents will take place on Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 is the first “Lion’s Day” of the school year, a spirit-themed day. On Aug. 24 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. is orientation in the classrooms and the first PTA meeting.

Terrie Payne, the town’s new certified municipal officer in training, gave the financial report for June. The Hall tax has been phased out and the last payment that the town will get from this tax is due next week. Local and state sales taxes are $76,000 more this year than was received last year, said Ms. Payne, which will help compensate loses from the Hall tax. Income from the parking meters around Point Park is also up. In June the meters provided $20,699 compared to just $309 from parking in 2020 when the park and Incline were both closed because of COVID, and $25,000 that was made in June 2019. It is a good sign that things are improving, she said.

A new truck was purchased for the public works department for $62,000. Two old trucks were sold for $40,000, which will offset some of the cost for the new one. And $7,920 was spent by the parks and recreation department to fence around the playground. This money was a gift to the town from the McAllester twins.

Public Works Commissioner Frank Schriner said that the department is busy trimming trees and limbs along the roads to improve visibility. Filling potholes is scheduled to be done this summer, but the weather has not been cooperating with too much rain and temperatures that are not hot enough. Corey Evans, director of the department, is hoping for hotter days in August to do the road repairs.

Things are running smoothly in the fire and police department with nothing new to report, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley.

Mayor Walker Jones thanked the department heads for staying within their budgets during the last year. He said all departments were managed well. He asks that people walking dogs, especially on the north end of the mountain where the sidewalks are, to be sure and clean up after your dog.

The next commission meeting of Lookout Mountain Tn. is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.