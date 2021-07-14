Vital Has $21,000 For House 29 Race, While Jelks Gets $10,719; Little Spent By Either Candidate During Short Campaign

Republican Greg Vital reported $21,000 in contributions for his race for House District 29, while Democrat DeAngelo Jelks said he had taken in $10,719.
Mr. Vital said he spent $3,589, and Mr. Jelks spent $204.
The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who died from pancreatic cancer.
The County Commission named his widow, Joan Carter, to serve in the interim.
However, she did not choose to seek a full term.
Since there is only one candidate from each party there will not be early voting.
The special election for House District 29 with be on July 27.
Vital contributors included:
Lamberth PAC of Portland, Tn. $2,500
MAP (Mike Price) Engineers $1,600
Pat Neuhoff $1,600
James Pratt $1,600
JMS PAC Cleveland, Tn. $1,500
Robert Decosimo $1,000
David Ingram $1,000
Elliott Davenport $500
Dalton Temple $100
Jelks contributors include:
Lydia Bargielski of Columbus, Ind. $500
Don Deakins $375
Art Grisham $250
Larry Gude $300
Alvie Hunter of East Point, Ga. $458
Amanda Jelks $1,600
Stacy Martin $250
Cherie Martinez $500
Megan McClain $150
Wendy Proctor $1,774
Sharon Ray $400
Carl Shiles $250
Cristen Spaulding $250
Charles Steinhice $250
Rodney Strong $250
Therese Tuley $525
Peter Viens $1,500
Mark Warren $1,000
Lea Ann Wiles $500