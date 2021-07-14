Vital Has $21,000 For House 29 Race, While Jelks Gets $10,719; Little Spent By Either Candidate During Short Campaign

Republican Greg Vital reported $21,000 in contributions for his race for House District 29, while Democrat DeAngelo Jelks said he had taken in $10,719.

Mr. Vital said he spent $3,589, and Mr. Jelks spent $204.

The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who died from pancreatic cancer.

The County Commission named his widow, Joan Carter, to serve in the interim.

However, she did not choose to seek a full term.

Since there is only one candidate from each party there will not be early voting.

The special election for House District 29 with be on July 27.

Vital contributors included:

Lamberth PAC of Portland, Tn. $2,500

MAP (Mike Price) Engineers $1,600

Pat Neuhoff $1,600

James Pratt $1,600

JMS PAC Cleveland, Tn. $1,500

Robert Decosimo $1,000

David Ingram $1,000

Elliott Davenport $500

Dalton Temple $100

Jelks contributors include:

Lydia Bargielski of Columbus, Ind. $500

Don Deakins $375

Art Grisham $250

Larry Gude $300

Alvie Hunter of East Point, Ga. $458

Amanda Jelks $1,600

Stacy Martin $250

Cherie Martinez $500

Megan McClain $150

Wendy Proctor $1,774

Sharon Ray $400

Carl Shiles $250

Cristen Spaulding $250

Charles Steinhice $250

Rodney Strong $250

Therese Tuley $525

Peter Viens $1,500

Mark Warren $1,000

Lea Ann Wiles $500