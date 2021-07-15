 Thursday, July 15, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 40 More Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 45,917.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,015, which is 98 percent, and there are 392 active cases. 

There are 22 patients hospitalized and eight in intensive care units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 10 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 872,934 on Thursday with 572 new cases. There were three more deaths reported, for a total of 12,628, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 353 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 38 more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.282 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 855,136, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,239 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,373 cases, up 8; 155 deaths

Grundy County: 1,811 cases, up 3; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,285 cases, up 3; 49 deaths

Meigs County: 1,437 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,117 cases; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,402 cases, up 4; 82 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,772 cases, up 1; 29 deaths

Knox County: 52,319 cases, down 32; 651 deaths

Davidson County: 90,913 cases, up 55; 955 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 100,262 cases, up 189; 1,706 deaths


