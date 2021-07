A Hamilton County female deputy was shot during a dispute with movers on the Southside on Friday afternoon.

It happened when the deputy was moving into The Henry Lofts apartment complex at 1920 Chestnut St.

John Wise, owner of The Henry, said the deputy accused the movers of taking her purse.

During an altercation, one of the movers shot the deputy in the rear end, Mr. Wise said.

He said she was taken to be checked at a hospital, but is alright.

He said three movers were taken into custody.