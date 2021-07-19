Kidnapped Child Returned To Home In Collegedale; Non-Custodial Father Michael Allen Vance Is Arrested

Collegedale officers responded to a reported kidnapping early Monday morning in the Fox Trails subdivision, after a seven-year old girl had been allegedly abducted from her home sometime after midnight.

According to witness reports, Michael Allen Vance, the girl’s non-custodial father, entered the home and took the child from her grandmother. Witnesses told investigators that Vance had also attempted to take a toddler, but the grandmother was able to get the smaller child away from him before he fled the scene with the victim.

Collegedale officers were able to locate Vance and the victim within just a few hours, and with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department, take the alleged kidnapper into custody.

The child was safely returned to her mother.

Vance is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and is being held at the county jail.