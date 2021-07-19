 Monday, July 19, 2021 74.0°F   fog/mist patches fog   Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Kidnapped Child Returned To Home In Collegedale; Non-Custodial Father Michael Allen Vance Is Arrested

Monday, July 19, 2021
Michael Allen Vance
Michael Allen Vance

Collegedale officers responded to a reported kidnapping early Monday morning in the Fox Trails subdivision, after a seven-year old girl had been allegedly abducted from her home sometime after midnight.

 

According to witness reports, Michael Allen Vance, the girl’s non-custodial father, entered the home and took the child from her grandmother. Witnesses told investigators that Vance had also attempted to take a toddler, but the grandmother was able to get the smaller child away from him before he fled the scene with the victim. 

 

Collegedale officers were able to locate Vance and the victim within just a few hours, and with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department, take the alleged kidnapper into custody.

The child was safely returned to her mother. 

 

Vance is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and is being held at the county jail. 


July 19, 2021

Whitfield County Deputy's 5-Year-Old Son Dies From Effects Of COVID-19

July 19, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For July 11-18

July 19, 2021

Whitfield County Deputy's 5-Year-Old Son Dies From Effects Of COVID-19

The five-year-old son of a Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy has died of COVID. Amanda Summey said she was raising funds for the family of Wyatt Gary Gibson. She said he died from a stroke and pneumonia due to COVID-19. He was the son of Lt. Wes Gibson and his wife, Alexis. The GoFundMe goal was $25,000, and most of that was raised the first day. The organizer said, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For July 11-18

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 11-18: MINTER ROBERT EDWARD W/M 37 OFFICER ALFORD DUI SMITH SERENA YBONNE W/F 47 OFFICER BLEASH WARRANT-MISD BROWN CODY ALLEN W/M 37 YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION MARSH-WILLIAMS KELLI VERNIG B/F 51 SELF THEFT BY TAKING, EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY PENSON JAMES EDWARD W/M 48 GSP BUCKNER WARRANTS PAYNE JACK WALTON W/M 47 OFFICER ... (click for more)

What I Have Learned About Superintendent Contracts

As the school board embarks upon yet another quest for a new superintendent, I pray the board has learned a lesson about contract negotiations. I have seen superintendents leave their post early so many times, I feel like it is Groundhog Day. Some superintendents left on their own accord, while others were asked to leave. I just want to provide a few facts about Dr. Johnson’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If We'd Only Known

Sam Venable is a longtime pal of mine, ever since we worked together at the old News-Free Press many years ago. He left us to become an award-winning columnist in his hometown at the Knoxville News-Sentinel. He’s always had a good “nose for news” and with his incredible ability as a storyteller, the cold case the Hamilton County District attorney solved and brought to light last ... (click for more)

Complete Results From Scenic City Scorcher 2-Mile Race

36 Tennessee state age records were set for the 2-mile distance, including the overall 2-Mile rtate record. John Gilpin broke his own overall TN 2-Mile State Record by 7.48 seconds with a time of 9:22.41 The overall womens winner was Nicole Buehrle in a time of 10:34.64. Nicole also set a state age record with this time. 92-year old Lillian Atchley was the oldest ... (click for more)

Davenport Continues To Dominate Lucas Oil Series; RJ Wins In Charlotte Saturday

Jonathan Davenport (#49) of Blairsville, Ga. ruled the second half of the "Diamond Nationals" Saturday in an attrition plagued race at Wheatland's Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri. The win, Davenport's 6th of the season, on the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series was worth $15,000 to the current runner-up in the points chase. Points leader Tim McCreadie of New York was 12th overall. ... (click for more)


