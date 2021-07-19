Whitfield County Deputy's 5-Year-Old Son Dies From Effects Of COVID-19

The five-year-old son of a Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy has died of COVID.

Amanda Summey said she was raising funds for the family of Wyatt Gary Gibson. She said he died from a stroke and pneumonia due to COVID-19.

He was the son of Lt. Wes Gibson and his wife, Alexis.

The GoFundMe goal was $25,000, and most of that was raised the first day.