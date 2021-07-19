 Monday, July 19, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Whitfield County Deputy's 5-Year-Old Son Dies From Effects Of COVID-19

Monday, July 19, 2021
Wyatt Gary Gibson
Wyatt Gary Gibson

The five-year-old son of a Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy has died of COVID.

Amanda Summey said she was raising funds for the family of Wyatt Gary Gibson. She said he died from a stroke and pneumonia due to COVID-19.

He was the son of Lt. Wes Gibson and his wife, Alexis.

The GoFundMe goal was $25,000, and most of that was raised the first day.

The organizer said, "I am raising money for the Gibson family, to help with medical bills, funeral costs, and to just get through the worst nightmare of any parent."

To view the GoFundMe please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/byc/help-a-family-who-lost-their-5-year-old



