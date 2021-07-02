Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 14 New Cases; Tennessee Has 250 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 14 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,509.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,857, which is 99 percent, and there are 138 active cases.
There are 16 patients hospitalized and six in Intensive Care Units. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.
The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 867,407 on Friday with 250 new cases. There were three more deaths reported on Friday, for a total of 12,571, State Health Department officials said.
The state currently has 221 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 16 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.204 million across the state.
The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 852,784, which is 98 percent.
Here are the numbers by county:
Bledsoe County: 2,225 cases, up 5; 11 deaths
Bradley County: 15,321 cases, up 22; 154 deaths
Grundy County: 1,804 cases; 35 deaths
Marion County: 3,268 cases, up 1; 49 deaths
Meigs County: 1,429 cases; 24 deaths
Polk County: 2,112 cases; 24 deaths
Rhea County: 4,388 cases, up 2; 82 deaths
Sequatchie County: 1,762 cases, up 1; 29 deaths
Knox County: 52,157 cases; 648 deaths, down 1
Davidson County: 90,372 cases, up 9; 951 deaths
Shelby County: 98,792 cases, up 63; 1,695 deaths, up 15