 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up.

Jerry Ingle was not charged in the case, but Lauren McMillion and Stanley Asegbola were arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Ingle said he was helping Ms. McMillion move out of The Henry Lofts on Chestnut Street when she became upset about her wallet being missing.

He said he was in her unit rolling up a rug when Asegbola came in and pushed him to the floor. He said he was punched and hit in the head, arms and torso multiple times. He said Asegbola also held a knife to his throat.

Ingle said Asegbola and Ms. McMillion began yelling at him to tell them where the purse was. He said Ms. McMillion was holding a gun.

Ingle said Asegbola left the room when he began yelling loudly. He said Ms. McMillion still had the gun on him and, fearing for his life, he jumped up and snatched it from her. He said he shot her with her gun as she exited the room.

Another man working the move gave a similar story to Ingle. He came into the room once while the assault was going on, police said.

Police said Ingle had injuries to his head, left arm and torso. His shoes were knocked off during the incident.

Police found a trail of blood from inside the apartment to outside.


July 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 20, 2021

Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

July 20, 2021

Staff At Erlanger Extinguishes Small Fire Before Fire Department Arrives Tuesday Evening


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for ... (click for more)

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up. Jerry Ingle ... (click for more)

Staff at Erlanger Hospital took quick action late Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a fire in a closet, protecting patients in the process. The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BOWYER, DENNIS LEE 93 BAILEY RD. MCMINNVILLE, 37110 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ... (click for more)

Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up. Jerry Ingle was not charged in the case, but Lauren McMillion and Stanley Asegbola were arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping. Ingle said he was helping Ms. McMillion move out of The Henry ... (click for more)

Opinion

The One Thing You Can Do For Our Public Schools - And Response

Enroll. We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family. Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Is My Gander?

When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot. They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa Announces Transfer To Mocs Basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media. "HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.' De Sousa ... (click for more)

Barons Drop Lookouts, 3-0, Locals Remain In First By Two Games

Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors