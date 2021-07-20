Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up.

Jerry Ingle was not charged in the case, but Lauren McMillion and Stanley Asegbola were arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Ingle said he was helping Ms. McMillion move out of The Henry Lofts on Chestnut Street when she became upset about her wallet being missing.

He said he was in her unit rolling up a rug when Asegbola came in and pushed him to the floor. He said he was punched and hit in the head, arms and torso multiple times. He said Asegbola also held a knife to his throat.

Ingle said Asegbola and Ms. McMillion began yelling at him to tell them where the purse was. He said Ms. McMillion was holding a gun.

Ingle said Asegbola left the room when he began yelling loudly. He said Ms. McMillion still had the gun on him and, fearing for his life, he jumped up and snatched it from her. He said he shot her with her gun as she exited the room.

Another man working the move gave a similar story to Ingle. He came into the room once while the assault was going on, police said.

Police said Ingle had injuries to his head, left arm and torso. His shoes were knocked off during the incident.

Police found a trail of blood from inside the apartment to outside.