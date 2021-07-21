 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 46, Shot Tuesday Night On Old Dayton Pike

Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A man, 46, was shot on Old Dayton Pike Tuesday night.
 
At approximately 9:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.
 
Upon arrival, police located the victim outside a residence who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers also located the suspect, Donald Hartley, 50, who was still at the scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. It was stated to investigators the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to the hospital. Hartley is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

July 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 20, 2021

Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

July 20, 2021

Red Bank Commissioners Taking Look At Possible Tax Increase; Civility Training For Commissioners Set On Thursday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for ... (click for more)

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up. Jerry Ingle ... (click for more)

Red Bank Interim City Manager John Alexander has received the certified property tax rate from Hamilton County which is $0.9923 per $100 of assessed value of the property. That rate has been ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BOWYER, DENNIS LEE 93 BAILEY RD. MCMINNVILLE, 37110 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ... (click for more)

Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up. Jerry Ingle was not charged in the case, but Lauren McMillion and Stanley Asegbola were arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping. Ingle said he was helping Ms. McMillion move out of The Henry ... (click for more)

Opinion

The One Thing You Can Do For Our Public Schools - And Response (3)

Enroll. We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family. Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Is My Gander?

When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot. They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa Announces Transfer To Mocs Basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media. "HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.' De Sousa ... (click for more)

Barons Drop Lookouts, 3-0, Locals Remain In First By Two Games

Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors