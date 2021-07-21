Man, 46, Shot Tuesday Night On Old Dayton Pike

A man, 46, was shot on Old Dayton Pike Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, police located the victim outside a residence who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers also located the suspect, Donald Hartley, 50, who was still at the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. It was stated to investigators the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to the hospital. Hartley is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.